The best ultrawide gaming monitor deals this Black Friday

On account of all the Miku Hatsune figurines, I don't really have room on my tiny hutch-style desk for an ultrawide gaming monitor. But just because I can only pine from afar, doesn't mean you must also suffer my same fate—especially as I've just found a Black Friday deal on a curved gaming monitor you'll want to take a look at.

We're curating all the Black Friday PC gaming deals right here

The screen in question is a 34-incher (steady) from Acer Nitro. Not-quite-4K, this VA panel instead sports a resolution of 3440 x 1440 (which is also known as UWQHD for those that love their initialisms).

Ultrawide and curved, it's not only worth a second look for its mahoosive amount of screen real estate, but also the comparatively small price, setting you back only $250 from Best Buy.

Ultrawide Save $100 Acer Nitro ED340CU: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy At its current price, this Acer Nitro is a genuine bargain. By comparison, Alienware's fancy QD-OLED 34-inch panel is around $800 even on sale. This Acer matches its size, resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate for less than one-third of the price, although of course, it is a VA panel, not an OLED. It's also not the brightest gaming monitor ever, nor is it the curviest, but it remains a very good deal. Key specs: 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 180 Hz | 1 ms | VA | 1500R Price check: Acer $329.99

Add to that the 180 Hz refresh rate, and this Acer Nitro gaming monitor is an absolute steal. But as a 34-inch, ultrawide screen, there are some obvious and definitely not-so-obvious practical concerns to contend with.

Setting aside the task of making space for it on your desk, the first major annoyance is that all of the ports you want are situated along the underside of the monitor. It's hardly the end of the world, but definitely one of the fiddlier placements for your two HDMI ports, your single 1.4 DisplayPort, and your power supply.

While you can tilt and turn the monitor itself, the monitor stand offers somewhat limited adjustability. Rather than a smooth piston design that allows you to finetune the position of your screen, the Acer Nitro stand offers a number of set positions you can click into place. Again, not a deal breaker, but possibly a source of annoyance for some.

Ultrawide Save $90 Acer Nitro XZ340CUR: was $349.99 now $259.99 at Amazon Though almost identical in spec compared to the ED340CU model, you are getting just a few Hertz more at a still incredibly reasonable price. It's still not the brightest gaming monitor on the block, but it's hard to say no to all of that VA panel screen real estate. Key specs: 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 200 Hz | 1 ms | VA | 1500R

These are definitely not the biggest drawbacks, especially if you have a spacious setup suited to competitive play. Offering a response time of 1 millisecond, this Acer Nitro monitor definitely won't hold you back in-game (though it's worth checking your game of choice actually supports ultrawide displays before you dive in). However, if 180 Hz just doesn't cut it for you, you can pick up an even beefier 200 Hz model of the same ultrawide gaming monitor for just a little extra, at only $260 from Amazon.

Almost all other specs are the same between the two monitor models, you're just getting a few hertz more for another ten bucks. It just goes to show that there's no need to break the bank if you have a need for speed from your gaming hardware.