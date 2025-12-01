Just in case you hadn't already guessed it, I am a recovering theatre kid. See this shiny bonce? So many dramatic monologues memorised and then forgotten! Joking aside, when it comes to content creation, teleprompters are a game-changer. So, if you're a rising new media star, why not treat yourself this Cyber Monday?

While I enjoy reading a bit of comic children's verse to test out gaming headset microphones, I am thankful I don't have to learn these passages by heart.

However, teleprompters can be used for more than reading a script to the camera. For instance, streamers can use it to keep their eyeline level while they monitor the chat, rather than constantly having to look down from their camera. This is one use case highlighted by the Elgato Prompter, which is now only $200 from Amazon.

Elgato Prompter

Save $100 Elgato Prompter: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon This all-in-one device doesn't come with a mount, but otherwise offers both wide-ranging compatibility and ease of use. Great for both reading scripts to the camera and monitoring stream chat while keeping your eye line level. Key specs: 9-inch screen | Drag and drop monitor display | Voice Sync | Stream Deck integration | USB connection

There's no getting away from the fact that this all-in-one device is definitely the premium option. For that price, though, you're getting snazzy features like voice sync, which adapts the scroll speed of your script to match the pace of your own speech. You're also getting a bit of kit that prides itself on ease of use and wide-ranging compatibility…Though I must hasten to add that mount sets for this prompter are sold separately.

The Elgato Prompter features an adjustable camera mount in the back, meaning you can set up everything from your smartphone to even a camera with a wide-angle lens right behind your script. Though speaking of things sold separately, if all you've got is your phone, Elgato recommends you source your own ¼ inch smartphone mount for the most stable setup.

Getting your words where and how you want them is meant to be a breeze, too; the Elgato Prompter connects via a single USB and allows you to drag and drop what you want onto it as though it were simply another monitor. The Camera Hub app also allows you to format your script however you need.

Neewer Basics X12B teleprompter

Save 20% ($20) Neewer Basics X12B teleprompter: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon If you already have a camera tripod and a tablet, this teleprompter will slot right into your existing content creation setup. Alas, without a proper way to mount smaller camera devices, smartphone bandits are left out in the cold. Key specs: 12" HD display | Compatible with tablets up to 22 cm wide | Foldable design | Carry case | RT113 remote control

Still, $200 is a lot of money—especially if you already have a compact screen in the form of, say, a tablet. Enter the Neewer Basics X12B teleprompter, a much more affordable option at only $80 from Amazon. Rather than buying Elgato's very swish all-in-one device, you can instead pop this teleprompter on a tripod, load up your script on an iPad via the Neewer Teleprompter App, and then place that within the X12B's adjustable cradle (which itself can hold devices up to 22 cm wide).

This cheaper teleprompter doesn't boast the same ease of use or wide compatibility as the Elgato; if you're an avant-garde content creator who wants to read dramatic monologues while busting out TikTok dance moves, you're out of luck, as this teleprompter isn't really built for smartphone integration. However, if this isn't your first rodeo in front of a camera lens, it's a much less expensive bit of kit designed to work with studio equipment you likely already have.