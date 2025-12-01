Despite being a very much still recovering theatre kid, I never did make a serious go of an illustrious streaming career—in truth, I simply lack the stamina required to be consistently entertaining hour upon hour. Still, that realisation came long after I spent time investigating all of the kit I'd need for a do-it-myself streaming setup. Now, thanks to Cyber Monday, that one-woman-show energy can finally be put to productive use.

I've put together a collection of everything an aspiring content creator might need to take streaming seriously. From 4K webcams and kitty-eared gaming headsets, to some surprisingly affordable microphones, it's all here.

Now, if I had a face for video, this is where I might say something such as 'like and subscribe!' Instead, I'll just invite you to take a peek below at some of the best Cyber Monday deals on everything you might need for your streaming setup.

The collection

The details

Save $100 Elgato Prompter: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This all-in-one device doesn't come with a mount, but otherwise offers both wide-ranging compatibility and ease of use. Great for both reading scripts to the camera and monitoring stream chat while keeping your eye line level. Key specs: 9-inch screen | Drag and drop monitor display | Voice Sync | Stream Deck integration | USB connection

Save 20% ($20) Neewer Basics X12B teleprompter: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you already have a camera tripod and a tablet, this teleprompter will slot right into your existing content creation setup. Alas, without a proper way to mount smaller camera devices, smartphone bandits are left out in the cold. Key specs: 12" HD display | Compatible with tablets up to 22 cm wide | Foldable design | Carry case | RT113 remote control

Save $5.40 Amazon Basics USB Condenser Microphone | Cardioid: was $26.99 now $21.59 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This little microphone might be cheap, but it's surprisingly good at doing its one task in life, as we found in our review. That's picking up your vocals from a desktop position, although it's even got a boom arm screw mounting for close up work—and it's pretty good at that, too. It's very cheap and very cheerful, but you don't get any software noise cancelling to play with. Can't have everything for well under $30, ey? Key specs: Condenser | USB Type-C | Mute button

Save $65 Govee Floor Lamp 2: was $164.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ At 55 inches high and offering 1725 lumens of brightness, this neat little lamp is enough to coat your room in whatever color you like,. For just $100, it's arguably one of the best upgrades I've ever made to my room's atmosphere. Big light begone! Key specs: Matter compatible, 1725 lm, 55 inches high

Wireless Save $20 Razer BlackShark V3: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This wireless gaming headset leaves little to be desired. Featuring titanium TriForce drivers, you're getting crisp sound at a very reasonable price. The honking great big volume knob makes it easier than ever to fine-tune your soundscape when things get hectic, too. Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 12 - 28,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 70 hour battery life

Save 28% ($50) Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite: was $179 now $129 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Capable of recording 4K quality video at up to 30 fps, this camera not only looks great and has the fastest automatic focus I've used in a webcam, but it is also a very solid 1080p choice with up to 60 fps capture. It's already a great price at MSRP, so it's only made better by a 28% discount. Key specs: 4K | USB | HDR Price check: Newegg (Sold out)

Save $20 Shure MV6: was $169 now $149 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Shure MV6 is so good that it deserves an award. In fact, it got one from us last year, with us declaring it the best microphone of 2024. Getting an 89% in our review, we found its small form factor, great software and superb sound to stand out, even if the noise reduction and stand footprint are a bit much. Key specs: Unidirectional cardioid | 16 or 24 bit, 44.1 or 48 kHz sample | 50 to 15,000 Hz response Price check: Walmart $149.99

Save 52% ($191) SteelSeries Alias Pro Kit: was $369.99 now $178.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ SteelSeries is leading the way with the Alias Pro, a studio-quality XLR to USB mic featuring an invaluable stream mixer and preamp. Sure, it's more complicated and 'enthusiast' than a USB mic like the HyperX QuadCast, but it pays off in spades. If you're a content creator, especially a live streamer, then you can't do better than the Alias Pro—though I would recommend picking up a boom arm for it. Key specs: Cardioid polar pattern | Included XLR stream mixer and preamp | XLR to USB connection

Save $35 Elgato Facecam MK.2 webcam: was $139.99 now $104.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ More of a refinement of the MK.1 rather than a full follow-up, this webcam offers simply the best uncompressed 1080p video stream you're likely to see. Add to that HR support, plus high frame rate stream options, and this may well be the bit of kit your streaming career is missing. Key Specs: Fixed focus (30 - 120cm) | 84° field of view | Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor | Elgato Prime Lens | Privacy shield | USB Type-C

Save $40 Elgato Stream Deck +: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Stream Deck + got 82% in our review back in 2023, and for good reason. It looks neat, is super easy to use, and Elgato's software makes all those little buttons and knobs easy to reprogram. It also comes with a touch screen. One of the things I've valued in mine is how good Elgato's software is. My Stream Deck is not only loaded up with solid shortcuts but tied together with a lovely aesthetic, thanks to the ability to customize icons. Both the white and black models are included in this sale price. Key specs: 8 LCD buttons, touchscreen, four media dials

Save $40 Elgato Stream Deck MK.2: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The MK.2 is a much simpler device, giving you more buttons than the Plus but removing the touchscreen and media knobs. In exchange, it has almost double the buttons. The joy of extra buttons is that your folders will now have more controls at once. Both devices look lovely on a desk, too. Key specs: 15 LCD buttons