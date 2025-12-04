The 29 best PC gaming deals you can still pick up from Cyber Week
There are still some great gift ideas out there... just sayin'.
No, I cannot stand the Cyber Week idiom either, but we're stuck with it as the only way to describe the week after Black Friday until someone comes with a clever Twixmas analogue. Still, some of the best deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still sticking around, so if you're still after some gifts for your loved ones—or fancy treating yourself as you've been smart and saved money by 'thoughtfully' hand-crafting all your family's presents this year—then there are still some great gaming PC, laptop, monitor, and other PC tech deals still live today.
I've picked through the PC gaming deals still on offer from our recommended products and I'm presenting here my absolute favorites. Whether that's because they're products I know and love, or just that I know are excellent prices based on the tech inside or my experience with those brands.
Happy shopping.
It's incredible to think you can spend so little and get a stick drift-resistant wireless controller that doesn't completely suck. Luckily for the GameSir Nova Lite, it does all of the above and manages to feel good and light in the hands, too.
Key specs: Wired / wireless (Bluetooth and 2.4 Ghz) | Asymmetric | 309 g
Price check: Amazon $24.99
This little microphone might be cheap, but it's surprisingly good at doing its one task in life, as we found in our review. That's picking up your vocals from a desktop position, although it's even got a boom arm screw mounting for close up work—and it's pretty good at that, too. It's very cheap and very cheerful, but you don't get any software noise cancelling to play with. Can't have everything for well under $30, ey?
Key specs: Condenser | USB Type-C | Mute button
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is our favorite wireless budget mouse—it's nothing fancy, but it's lightweight, has great battery life, and uses a killer sensor. The only thing to note is that this deal isn't necessarily that out of left field—the G305 hasn't been at full price for a while, but it's still worth snagging if you need a nice budget option with no frills in time for Christmas.
Key specs: Wireless | 12,000 DPI | Right-handed
Price check: Best Buy $29.99
Quite literally our favourite wired gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Alpha has reigned supreme at the top of our guide for some time now, and looks to be staying there for a while longer. It's a powerful, punchy performer with superb comfort and a refined design, and even better, it regularly turns up on discount. Tough to beat, this one.
Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 15-27,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired
Price check: Best Buy $66.99
This is the absolute best lightweight gaming mouse on the market right now. It's incredibly light at just 36 g, and somehow it's achieved this with nary a hole in sight. Apart from this, it's pretty barebones, but a good sensor and light weight is all that's needed for some seriously competitive FPS gameplay, and this mouse delivers on both fronts.
Key specs: 33K sensor | wireless | 36 g weight | 70-hr battery
This is the new lowest ever price we've seen on the DeathAddder V3 Pro. In our review, we praised this little rodent's great ergonomics, notable wireless performance and strong battery life. It is a tad pricey (though better on sale) and definitely more of a competitive choice, but, to quote ourselves, it "succeeds phenomenally" in that regard.
Key specs: 30,000 DPI | 1,000 Hz polling | up to 90 hour battery life | 63 g
Price check: Amazon $99.99
Okay, so our tests demonstrate it's slightly slower than the advertised speeds, but the actual sequential performance still isn't bad. Couple that with a very reasonable price point, plus its practically frosty temps, and you might well be looking at your next upgrade.
Key specs: NVMe | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write
Price check: Newegg $155.99
This wireless gaming headset leaves little to be desired. Featuring titanium TriForce drivers, you're getting crisp sound at a very reasonable price. The honking great big volume knob makes it easier than ever to fine-tune your soundscape when things get hectic, too.
Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 12 - 28,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 70 hour battery life
This is still the absolute best gaming keyboard overall, and right now it's at a cracking price. You're getting excellent typing feel, stellar gaming performance, sound dampening that actually works, and a build quality that stands well above most of the competition.
Key specs: Numpad | Wireless | Hot-swappable mechanical switches
If you're on a tight budget, this will get you a decently sized 1440p monitor for a real bargain price. It even has a higher-than-60 Hz refresh rate. Okay, 100 Hz isn't spectacular, but it is still notably smoother than 60 Hz. It's also not the brightest screen, rated at 250 nits peak, but the compromises will have to come in somewhere.
Key specs: 27-inch | 100 Hz | 1 ms | IPS
Small, smart, and frankly adorable, the Fractal Design Terra is one of the loveliest Mini-ITX PC cases I've laid hands on, and does it not look suspiciously like the Steam Machine design? For extra flexibility, the central mount slides back and forth to accommodate different-sized parts as you need them.
Key specs: Walnut & annodised aluminum | PCIe 4 riser cable included
Price Check: Amazon $165.49
We gave the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro 92% in our review late last year, and stuck it straight in our best PC controller guide. It's since been replaced by the 8K polling version with TMR sticks—but the original is now on discount, and it's just as good as it ever was. With super-clicky mecha-tactile buttons, a gorgeous switchable trigger feel, and a smattering of reassuringly-high-end materials, it's still one of the best PC controllers money can buy—polling rate be damned.
Key specs: Wireless | Asymmetric sticks | Hall effect | Rear paddles
Price watch: Newegg $199.99