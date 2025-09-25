PlayStation announces new Pulse speakers but pitches them as perfect for 'desktop gaming'

PULSE Elevate Wireless Speakers - Features Trailer | PlayStation - YouTube Watch On

Gaming is an expensive hobby. I mean, don't get me started on how much you're expected to shell out for even middling rig upgrades these days, or how full-price game releases are now asking for $70 of your hard-earned cash. In such a landscape, with console prices going up instead of down over time, is it any wonder that PlayStation steward Sony is perhaps looking to diversify its gaming hardware portfolio? Enter some fresh gaming speakers.

Announced during last night's State of Play stream, the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers clearly feature the PS symbol—but the PlayStation blog pitches these sleek bad boys for "desktop gaming" specifically. With PlayStation bringing more of its platform-exclusive games to PC over time, it's maybe not actually that surprising.

The Pulse Elevate wireless speakers are a swish bit of kit available in black or white colourways. These speakers also enjoy planar magnetic drivers, built-in woofers, and support for 3D audio. They've even got a neat-looking, adjustable lean-back orientation when placed in the included charging docks. As such, I've no doubt that when these launch in 2026, Sony will be asking for an equally swish price for them, but no MSRP has yet been officially announced.

Obviously, if you're a two-timing console gamer like me, then you will also be able to use these speakers with your PS5, or PlayStation portal, as well as your desktop. Speaking of the console kingdom, though, the Pulse Elevate speakers also have another feature tucked away here that brings to mind the Switch 2 and its GameChat feature more than the PlayStation 5: a built-in microphone with "AI-enhanced noise rejection".

Basically, rather than donning a bulky headset that may require you to get intimate with your microphone arm, these speakers will transmit your trash talk all on their own.

(Image credit: Sony, PlayStation)

Alongside the typical Bluetooth connection you'd expect from a wireless bit of kit like this, the Pulse Elevate speakers also feature PlayStation Link wireless connectivity. A PlayStation Link USB-C dongle will be included in the box for this "ultra-low latency and lossless connectivity."

Plus, you can either seamlessly switch between multiple connected devices or "listen simultaneously via a PlayStation Link-connected device for in-game audio and a separate Bluetooth-enabled device for music, voice chat, and more."

Now, you know me—I'm currently enjoying my best cat-eared life with the Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro. But before that, I was a recent sound bar convert thanks to the Creative Stage Pro, so I'm definitely already wondering whether the Pulse Elevate speakers will give our best PC speakers a run for their money.

(Image credit: Sony, PlayStation)

However, I'm also pondering more practical concerns, too. For one thing, I'd love to know what the battery life looks like for these wireless speakers beyond the vague assurance in the announcement trailer that it does amount to "hours." Furthermore, the vertical design of the Pulse Elevate is tasteful for sure, though I doubt I could tuck them neatly under my monitor. What I'm trying to say is, there's perhaps room in my life for two separate desktop speakers—but maybe not room on my tiny desk.