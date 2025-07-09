I've been waiting for my favorite reference speakers to come down in price, and this Prime Day deal sees them at their lowest ever

Kanto Ora reference speakers | Bluetooth, RCA, USB Type-C | 2 kg | 70 to 22,000 Hz | $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon (save $100)

Over a year after first testing them, the Kanto Ora are still the tidiest set of speakers I've used in some time, both in sound and in space. If you want truly accurate sound and need a set of speakers that don't hog up too much room, these beauties can do both with ease, and they seem much more reasonably priced at $250.

A good set of reference speakers is not only good for music producers but can offer great, balanced sound for games and immersive music for movies. Luckily, if you're in the market, my favourite set of the last year and a half has just hit its lowest ever price.

Right now at Amazon, you can pick up the Kanto Ora for $250, which is $100 cheaper than their MSRP. This is the lowest they have ever gone at Amazon, and well worth picking up if they fit in your budget.

Notably, though they all look fairly understated, there are some nice colorways available, like a sleek black, clean white, and a rather vibrant pink. If you're wondering what reference speakers are, they are intended to reproduce sound as accurately as possible, without emphasising certain frequencies. Where the likes of the Razer Nommo V2 Pro have a specific focus out of the box on the low end, the Ora instead have a very clean and neutral sound profile.

This makes them perfectly good for sound engineers as they can assure the sound they are making isn't skewed one way or another by their speakers. However, I loved this particular set, and have been watching out for a good deal to get myself a pair

Having a neutral sound profile doesn't mean it's lacking in any area. As I noted in my review, "Due to the Ora's almost comedically small size, my partner thought it would be funny to test out the Kanto Ora on Rebecca Black's terribly catchy Friday hyper-pop remix. As the bass connected and fully rocked her little PC stand, we both felt the horrifying silence of worrying that the next day would be accompanied by a noise complaint."

That noise complaint has still not come, thankfully.

Other than missing aux jack support and not having extra cables in the box, my main criticism of the Ora speakers is their price. $350 is an awful lot of money to spend on a very plain-looking set of speakers, even if they're pretty great. Reduced by a full $100, I'm mighty tempted to give my desk a refresh.