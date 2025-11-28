Despite being a recovering theatre kid who never quite got the hang of an 'indoor voice,' I'm not actually the biggest fan of loud, clacky mechanical gaming keyboards. Don't misunderstand, I do still like 'em. However, for everyday use, I just find the sonic output—dare I say it—a little much.

As such, my everyday clacker is the lusciously understated Be Quiet! Light Mount keyboard. It's got fantastic build quality, plus tastefully deployed yet still vibrant RGB lighting, and, of course, actually quiet linear gaming switches. And this Black Friday, my beloved keeb is now even better, as it's going for its lowest ever price on Amazon, at only $112.

Whether I'm typing out a dramatic monologue or reloading my favourite, very loud handgun in Arc Raiders, the subtle tinkling of Be Quiet Light Mount's keys avoids alerting attention when it's definitely way past my bedtime. In my defense, the much-needed toasters were proving particularly elusive that night.

While not as customisable or as flash as its under-glowing Dark Mount sibling, The Light Mount is still a gorgeous bit of kit to gaze upon—should you be someone like me who never quite mastered the art of touch typing. The black brushed aluminum top plate alongside the PBT double-shot injection keycaps, and the programmable aluminum media knob in the top left-hand corner, all give it a really premium feel.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

But what's under the hood is just as interesting. Inside this keyboard's body, there's not one, not two, but three layers of sound-dampening foam. Add to that my preferred, factory-lubricated linear Silent switches, and it really is as 'whisper quiet' as it purports to be—though arguably the sound level is closer to a stage whisper rather than something muttered under your breath.

You can pick up the Light Mount with tactile switches, too, or otherwise hot-swap those out for any other five-pin MX-style switch you fancy. So, yes, you could pop in something that actively works against all of that sound-dampening foam padding if you're up for a bit of hardware mischief.

Personally, though, I've found this keyboard to be just as great now as it was right out of the box. It helps that I don't have to bloat my PC by downloading yet more peripheral software and need only poke around the IO Center web app for settings such as key bindings and illumination. Regardless, this is the gaming keyboard I personally recommend, now at its lowest ever price.