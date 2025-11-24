Save $114 AMD + Gigabyte Ryzen 7 7800X3D + B650E Aorus Elite X AX Ice: was $563.99 now $449.99 at Newegg Global RAM prices are so high now that you need to get creative with savings so that you can buy a reasonable memory kit. This CPU + motherboard bundle from Newegg is a great way to have one of the best gaming CPUs for your rig and a nice mobo to support it. Newegg's also throwing in a free MSI 240 mm AIO liquid CPU cooler, too. Use promo code BFEFE34 to get the full discount. Key specs:

Ryzen 7 7800X3D | 8 cores, 16 threads | 5.0 GHz boost | 96 MB L3 cache

Gigabyte B650E Aorus Elite X AX Ice | AM5 | 3x PCIe | 3x M.2 | 12x rear USB

It's fair to say that the current RAM situation (where a global shortage has caused DDR5 prices to go through the roof) has probably ruined a lot of gamers' plans to give their beloved gaming rig an upgrade. There's no way around the memory misery, as even really slow stuff is selling well over anything vaguely sensible.

So the only thing you can do is to save as much money on the rest of the upgrade, so that you've got enough to afford a sensible gaming RAM kit. Enter stage left, Newegg, with this Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Gigabyte B650E Aorus X AX Ice bundle.

As it's only one generation old, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still a fabulous CPU for gaming, and it's all down to the big slice of L3 cache that's bonded to the top of the core chiplet. It's only a fraction slower than the current champion of gaming CPUs, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, so you're not really losing out in any way by grabbing an older model processor.

(Image credit: Future)

Nicely complementing that X3D chip is the motherboard: Gigabyte's B650E Aorus X AX Ice. Silly name, lovely looks, and just a great all-round mobo. It sports three PCIe slots, three M.2 slots for SSDs, and 12 USB ports on the rear IO panel (three of them are rated to 10 Gbps).

AMD's last-gen chips do run a little bit on the hot side, but you don't need to worry about spending money on a new cooler, because Newegg is giving you an MSI MAG Coreliquid A15 240 AIO liquid cooler (normally worth $110 at Newegg), as part of the bundle. We highly rate the 360 mm version, so you can be confident that this one will be just as good (if not quite as potent at cooling).

(Image credit: Future)

You get all of this for a mere $450 if you use promo code BFEFE34 at checkout. If you're not convinced that this is a great deal, then note that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is $384 at Amazon, and the Gigabyte motherboard is $162 at Amazon. In other words, if you bought them separately over at Bezos' little corner shop, you'd be paying $96 more for the privilege, and you'd still need a cooler.

Now if only somebody could do something about RAM...