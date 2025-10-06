I've been using Intel's best Arrow Lake CPU in my main rig for almost a year and I have only one regret: I wish I had bought it at this Prime Day deal price
It's not the best for gaming but you're getting a whole heap of cores for your money.
While it's soundly beaten by AMD's Ryzen 9000-series chips in gaming, Intel's underrated Core Ultra 7 265K is actually great value for money. With 20 threads on tap, along with support for ultra-fast RAM, the 265K is ideal for anyone who wants an all-round processor.
Key specs: 20 core (8P+12E) | 20 threads | 5.5 GHz boost | 30 MB L3 | 125 W
This deal isn't going to be for everyone. If you just use your PC for gaming, then the Ryzen 5 9600X is a better option if you're looking to save money (it's currently $193 at Amazon), and the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will blow it out of the water, though it's quite a lot more expensive ($477 at Amazon).
Intel's LGA 1851 socket will probably only support one more generation of CPUs before reaching the end of life, so if you like to regularly update your processor in the same motherboard, then once again, AMD is the way to go.
However, if you're like me and you use your rig for lots of different things, including content creation and coding, and you swap out everything inside when it's time to do an upgrade, then I strongly suggest you consider Intel's Core Ultra 7 265K, now just $260 at Amazon.
Where the Core Ultra 7 285K is massively overpriced and the Core Ultra 5 245K is surprisingly underwhelming (especially when previous Core i5s are so good), the 265K stands out in the Arrow Lake crowd for being seriously good value. It has eight P-cores and 12 E-cores (just four fewer than the 285K), giving it 20 threads worth of processing power.
Those little E-cores are far more potent than you'd expect them to be, and Intel's old bugbear of monstrous power consumption in gaming is a thing of the past, as the 265K doesn't use any more energy than an equivalent Ryzen. Sure, once you fully load up the chip across every thread, it'll jump up to 250 W in most motherboards, but thanks to its large heatspreader, it won't boil itself to bits.
Stick the 265K in a nice motherboard like the MSI Z890 Gaming Plus WiFi ($180 at Amazon) and slap in 32 GB of DDR5-6000 CL28 ($98 at Amazon), and you'll have a very capable system for under $540. That's still a fair chunk of money, of course, and you can spend a lot less than this on an AM5 Ryzen 5 gaming setup.
However, it won't be anywhere near as capable as the Core Ultra 7 265K, so if flexibility and outright processing power are important to you, then I heartily recommend it. I should know, as I've been using a 265K in my main rig for gaming, photo and video editing, and Unreal Engine work for nearly a year. Other than its gaming chops, I don't have a single complaint.
That's the beauty of products that aren't as good as the competition: they drop in price very quickly, turning them into a proper bargain.
