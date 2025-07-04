Turn your gaming PC's cables about face with this 750 W Corsair Shift PSU and save $65 at the same time

Corsair RMx Shift | 750 W | Fully modular | ATX 3.0 compliant | PCIe 5.0 compliant | Dedicated 12VHPWR cable | $154.99 $89.99 at Newegg (save $65)

If you really want to get a handle on tidying up the cables in your gaming rig, start with the component that gives you the most trouble: the PSU. Corsair's Shift models have the sockets on the side, rather than the back, making it much easier to route them up the rear of your PC case.

For some PC enthusiasts, managing cables is just a passion or an inborn desire to have everything just so. For others, it's all about getting pristine looks. As for myself, it's about making things much easier to swap about on my various test PCs used for reviewing hardware or analysing game performance.

To that end, early this year, I bought a Corsair RMx Shift 1000 W PSU, partly because it was on offer at the time, but mostly because of where the cable sockets are fitted in the PSU's chassis. Instead of being directly opposite to where the mains plug and switch are, Corsair has shifted them to the side—hence the name.

The result is that it's much easier to route all the power cables up the rear panel of a PC case, or in my case, have them route over the open-bench test PC rather than around it. And to make things even easier, the cables that come with the PSU are long in length but narrow in width, due to Corsair using its Type 5 micro-fit connectors.

If this sounds ideal for you, then good news, as you pick up a 750W model for just $90 at Newegg.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Another reason why I picked an RMx Shift is that it comes with a dedicated 12VHPWR cable for powering the Nvidia graphics cards that use that connector. Corsair's cable has two Type 5 connectors at the PSU end, helping to reduce the current load on each connector.

Mind you, this one is only a 750 W supply, so you're not going to be using this with an RTX 5090, but it'll be fine for almost everything else. If you have an RTX 5080 and something like a Core i9 14900K processor, you'll probably want a higher wattage supply—Amazon has the 850 W version in stock, though it's $157.

However, if your gaming PC build is going to involve an RTX 5070 Ti, for example, then this RMx Shift 750 W unit will do the job perfectly.