If there's one piece of advice I would give everyone about upgrading your PC, it's this: don't cheap out on the power supply. In fact, if you've been running the same PSU for years now and are about to plug a powerful new graphics card into its connectors, I would seriously consider buying a new unit out of a sheer abundance of caution.

Even a very good PSU that's been overstretched by a power-sapping component will force a hard reboot if it tries to pull too much juice, while cheap ones... well, might do something much worse. The power supply is the one component in your rig that's capable of destroying all the others in one swift movement, so a cheap or under-specced one isn't worth risking your PC over, as far as I'm concerned.

They do age out eventually as well, so I'd play things on the safe side and seriously consider one of these three Cyber Monday PSU deals to go with your new hardware purchase. Given that the new generation cards can be rather thirsty, I've started off this selection at 850 W. Sure, you can absolutely get away with something smaller if you've bought something relatively power efficient, like the RTX 5060 or the RX 9060 XT.

But for the sake of a few bucks more, I'd always go a bit bigger on the PSU than I think I really need. Plus, when great 850 W models can currently be found for $100, there's not much sense buying a 750 W unit for $80, if you ask me.

Below are three excellent PSUs we've installed in many of our own PC Gamer builds, and as a result I'd trust each one in my personal machine.

Cyber Monday PSU deals

850 W Save $30 MSI MAG A850GL: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon It all depends on your choice of components as to which capacity of PSU you require. However, I feel comfortable recommending an 850 W for most mid-range PCs. You have some headroom to save buying a new PSU down the line if you upgrade your GPU and there's a good chance you'll run within a high efficiency window with your build in the meantime. This MSI we used for a build last year, and it's rock-solid. Key specs: Modular | 80+ Gold | ATX 3.1 | PCIe 5.1

Save $80 MSI MPG A1000GS: was $189.99 now $109.99 at Newegg This PSU is pretty darn affordable for 1000 watts. It does have a few limitations because of that value, namely just three shared PCIe/CPU connections. That's mostly only an issue if you're using an AMD GPU without the 12V-12x6 connector, of which this PSU has two. But, hey, if you think this cable config works for you, this is a steal. Key specs: 1000 W | 80+ Gold | ATX 3.1 | PCIe 5.1