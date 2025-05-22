This incredible Monster Hunter Wilds PC custom build has something your rig definitely doesn't: an RTX 5070 Ti GPU sword

While it took me well over an hour to make even a slightly cooler-looking approximation of myself in Monster Hunter Wilds, my Palico seemed to spring into being fully formed. They're a long-haired kitty with fluffy white fur accented by patches of pink and purple. Their name? Raspberry Ripple. While I'll never enjoy a little pre-deadline Vigorwasp Delivery in real life, I think I'd settle for this incredible Palico PC build exhibited at Computex 2025.

All joking aside, what you see above is a PC. Made by Mijinko Studio, the cheerful Palico exterior is 3D printed using temperature-resistant, engineering-grade resin with a fibreglass aggrandizement. Though that makes this case tough and shock-resistant, I still wouldn't like to see this one-of-a-kind felyne friend take a tumble—especially with the graphics card this one's toting in the long sword strapped to their back.

The card in question is a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti from GamingPro, a sub-brand of the Taiwan-based company Palit. You can admire the gaming blade in more detail via this post on Mijinko Studio's Facebook page (with pen for scale), and quietly curse the fact that you don't have your own GPU sword.

The graphics card long sword isn't just for show either, as this walkaround video from the show floor (featuring a kitty-cat themed cover of Cruel Angel's Thesis that I'm definitely not making up) shows that the PCIe cables are clearly plugged in and those fans are definitely turning.

Though I can't comment on this build's thermal regulation, I would still love to sink my teeth into the recent Title Update 1 on this fabulous felyne machine. Mind you, I'm not yet a skilled hunter ready for the end-game—maybe I can get a hand from the Akuma layered armor that will be available as part of the just announced Street Fighter 6 collaboration.

Computex 2025 (Image credit: Jacob Ridley) Catch up with Computex 2025: We're stalking the halls of Taiwan's biggest tech show once again to see what Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and more have to offer.

There's been no shortage of head-turning PC cases at this year's Computex. Our intrepid reporters on the show floor have offered a peek inside Havn's Doom special edition case that includes two skele-friends inside, this absolute unit from Geometric Future, and InWin's performing coffee cup-shaped case.

Indeed, 'getting an eyeful' was a bit of a theme this year with transparent or see-through tech aplenty. Besides Lian Li offering a screen to stick inside your PC case, there was also Corsair's see-through PSU, and Noctua's ventilated mouse that puts a fan in the palm of your sweaty hand. None of these are necessarily the cat's pyjamas, but they're certainly interesting—hey, we can't all be a GPU sword.