Havn's Doom special edition PC case offers not one, but two sets of hollowed eye sockets to judge you while you game

Bones are cool, bones are fun—just make sure you pop them back when you're done. Indeed, Jacob, one of our intrepid Computex 2025 reporters, took these words to heart when Havn let him play with their funky fake skull. The aforementioned metallic noggin' is currently on display as part of their soon-to-be-released Doom special edition PC case—and Jacob didn't even try to run off with it. This may be one reason why I have yet to be invited to Taipei.

Joking aside, the case in question is a very snazzy special edition of Havn's HS 420 PC case. Our Jacob already rated this case in his HS 420 VGPU review, rating it so highly that it's still our top pick overall for the best PC case you can spend your hard-earned cash on.

This Doom: The Dark Ages special edition case comes in Doomslayer green, featuring white sigils screen printed upon the fishtank-style glass front panels, with not one but TWO metallic skulls to judge your whiffed shield bashes.

Final retail details have yet to be confirmed, but the Doom special edition PC case will be available in the near future at a similar price point to the standard, non-VGPU version of the HS 420. I mean, sure, for that price you could pick up almost 30 of these foam skulls from Epic Armoury and be a real nuisance at your next LARP event—not that I'm speaking from experience.

Leaping away from that implication at Doom Eternal speed, a limited number of this special edition case are likely to be available worldwide. Just how limited? Well, let's just say it's likely to be at least a few more than the Doom Edition ROG Astral RTX 5080 graphics cards going for $2,000 a pop.

(Image credit: Future)

Look closely at the image above and you'll see the two skulls inside the case. The larger on on the right hand side has been hollowed out so you can slot your closed loop liquid cooling reservoir underneath it, and the little one looks to be a somewhat macabre way to support your expansive and expensive Doom-themed GPU.

Doom guys, girls, and others have been especially well fed this year—just for a start, that ROG RTX 5080 GPU isn't even the only 50-series card getting a Doom: The Dark Ages makeover.

As for Computex itself, Colorful decided that Doom: The Dark Ages was the best title to showcase its cute 'n' cuddly Meow range of PC goodies on the show floor this year. Now, that's using your noggin'.