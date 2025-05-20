Corsair made a see-through PSU because everything looks better when you can see its innards... welp, that came out weird

Corsair has put together a sneaky concept for Computex 2025 in Taiwan this year. Sneaky because 1) it was hidden at the bottom of a crowded case and surrounded by cables, and 2) it is quite literally transparent.

It's a Corsair HX1000i Shift, which is a new PSU model being introduced by Corsair. This one is slightly different in that it's see-through. It's also just a prototype, though I and likely everyone else at Corsair's Computex event tried to convince them to make it the real deal.

Is a power supply an interesting component to look inside of? Not massively, and you shouldn't go prodding inside one either as you might actually die. Seriously, don't do that.

But as someone that enjoys a chunky power supply for no discernible reason, I appreciate the complete pointlessness of it, and the gall of Corsair to make a prototype see-through power supply and not make a big fuss about it.

Seriously, you could easily have missed this thing at its booth and that's not just a joke about it being see-through.

Though it does highlight, in a roundabout way, the new power supplies Corsair is releasing right now. Including new Shift HXi models: 1000 W, 1200 W, and 1500 W.

These are all Platinum Cybenetics certified and fully modular, with a 140 mm fan and a 10-year warranty.

The Shift part means that this power supply has its power connectors on the side, rather than the back, for easier access in compatible cases. I've given it a go in the past, and it's a pretty neat solution if you have all the Corsair bits to go with it.

Speaking of Corsair bits, the company has also added a new feature to its latest HXi PSUs: an iCUE Link System Hub right there on your power supply. This supports up to 24 iCUE Link devices, such as fans or RGB lighting. This saves you from having to plug one in and using up a precious PCIe power connector, which each System Hub demands, and which can be in short supply with an RX 9070 XT in your system. Ask me how I know.

There's one last thing to mention on this prototype PSU. It was being used in conjunction with a PowerBoard, by Singularity Computers, a motherboard tray that acts as a intermediary PCB to keep down cable clutter and allow for shorter cable runs to and from the PSU.

It's a neat idea, if only really serving to neaten up the back of your build a bit, which is usually not very visible anyways. It's also slightly outgunned by a BTF motherboard, though they do achieve slightly different results.