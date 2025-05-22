Monster Hunter Wilds has announced a collaboration with Street Fighter 6, letting you dress up as Akuma and embark on a new side mission

Monster Hunter Wilds has partnered with Street Fighter 6 in a new collaboration coming on May 28. In a trailer shared to social media, new layered armor, attacks, and even Palico outfits are shown off, suggesting that there are plenty of Street Fighter goodies for you to unlock. Such as Blanka armor for your Palico, which is not cursed at all. Promise.

Akuma layered armor is one of the first things the trailer highlights, but rather than just looking pretty, this set also features new moves like Gou Hadoken and Gou Shoryuken. So you don't have to rely on larger-than-life weapons. Instead, Akuma is seen quite literally throwing hands with Ajarakan and Congalala. Don't worry though, you can still use your weapons if you don't want to dive head first into the action.

To get ahold of these rewards, you'll need to complete a new side mission, Ultimate Strength, which is only available for hunters at Hunter Rank 21 or higher. When the event rolls out on May 28, you'll need to speak to Quinn at the Oilwell Basin Base Camp to start the mission. You're not restricted to completing these missions in a timely manner either. Once the collaboration is here, it'll be a permanent addition to the game.

That's not all, either. Alongside a Blanka-chan doll, two new outfits are available for Alma as part of a paid DLC too—Chun-Li and Cammy. Frankly, I'm a little upset that the hunter doesn't get these options too; we're just limited to cosplaying Akuma, but I guess we can't have everything. It's not like there aren't plenty of other rewards to sink our teeth into. Sigh.

Lastly, players who want a little more Street Fighter flair will unlock a set of three gestures as part of the paid DLC. These include Hadoken, Shoryuken, and Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku, all of which have attack properties when used in combat. But, most importantly, they just make for really cool photos.