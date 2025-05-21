If you ever wanted to stick a screen inside your PC case Lian Li's just shown off something surprisingly affordable for you

I keep tellin' ya screens with everything is the thing at Computex this year. And the good news is that doesn't have to mean crazy money. Lian Li's new Vector V200 case comes with an 8.8-inch built into the bottom of its side glass panel. And the whole shebang is yours for just $109.

The Vector V200 isn't just about that LCD panel, however. It has dual tempered glass panels on the front and side, offering a "panoramic view" of your PC's internals. There's also a touch-sensitive control panel for power on/off and lighting functionality, which is another very neat little, well, touch.

What's more, Lian Li says, "the bottom of the side panel is slanted to allow the GPU to have a more direct cold air intake." So, there's that.

As for the specs and capability of the 8.8-inch screen, Lian Li isn't quoting a resolution or panel type, just saying it's an LCD with 60 Hz refresh that functions as a secondary screen via a USB interface.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

It's controlled via Lian Li's L-Connect 3 software, which we haven't always gotten on with all that well. That said, we understand it's now being integrated with OpenRGB, so that should give you more options for control.

The panel is also surrounded by an ARGB lighting frame for what Lian Li calls "dynamic visuals". Oh, and if all you're interested in is the screen, you can grab that separately for $85. That means you're getting the rest of the case for just $25, which seems like great value considering the glass panels and touch-sensitive controls.

Computex 2025 (Image credit: Jacob Ridley) Catch up with Computex 2025: We're on the ground at Taiwan's biggest tech show to see what Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and more have to show.

For the record, Lian Li says the stand-alone screen, known as the 8.8-inch Universal Screen, goes on sale in August, while the Vector V200 case with screen and all will be available in September.

Of course, if you're absolutely screen mad—and who isn't,—you could also throw in Lian Li's new Hydroshift II LCD Curve. That's an AIO CPU water cooler with its own 2K curved screen. Indeed, it doesn't just have a screen, but that screen is attached to the water cooling block with motors, allowing it to be articulated with a remote or via an app.

At which point, you'd be well on your way to setting some kind of record for supplementary screens built into a PC and you'd still have barely spent as much as an entry-level GPU from Nvidia costs these days. Which does rather put things into context. Oh well!