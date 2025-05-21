All hail the biggest PC case to ever grace my eyes, a true monument to Prometheus and other gods of unfathomable technology

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I present to you the hoo-mamma of PC cases, the tube of Babel, El Capitan Lite, the 'doubles as a cryochamber', the Chonka 9000, the Compensator, the Pillar to Prometheus, the Modern Megalith, the Slabomatic, the… you get the idea. This is one chonky PC case, and it's out there right now in the halls of Computex Taipei, sitting, waiting.

That's no joke on the 'waiting', either, because this case from Geometric Future has a power button that's activated by a proximity sensor, although it didn't seem to be working when our Jacob Ridley approached it—trepidatiously—on the Computex show floor.

The one pictured above is the Model 9, and to be more direct, now: Doesn't it look like something straight out of a sci-fi movie? Or Death Stranding, perhaps. Though perhaps I shouldn't be surprised, given we already knew Geometric Future isn't exactly shy with pushing the boat out for its case designs, big or small.

The big yellow button you see at the top right is the power button, but as I said, it's meant to be activated by proximity.

The portion above the curved fish tank that houses the components is hidden. It presumably houses a liquid reservoir for custom loops, and this is what, more than anything, gives it its imposing look.

We've seen similar approaches to cooling before, with sectioned-off areas for liquid radiators or reservoirs, for instance with the HP Omen 45L, but not quite to this extent.

It is, of course, a full-tower case, and it's made out of aluminium, steel, and tempered glass and measures in at 750 x 288 x 563 mm.

Apart from being mighty large, it'll also probably be mighty heavy. That's because although the one on show has an acrylic window, it'll have tempered glass when it ships. So it certainly won't be portable, and it probably won't be ideal for a PC you intend to do a lot of fiddling around with after an initial build.

What it will be ideal for, though, is as a statement piece, monument, or landmark. I'd particularly like the PC Gamer hardware team to get one of these to use as a landmark. 'Looking for the hardware team? Yeah, just look for the monument erected to the technology gods, you won't miss it.'