Our top-rated Mini-ITX PC case just went on sale in my favorite color scheme so of course I'm hovering over the buy button

I've not been much tempted to start on a new rig by the current CPU and GPU generations, but what has had me considering a fresh build is the possibility of packing all my hardware into an itty bitty chassis. In particular, I've had my eyes set on the Fractal Design Terra for quite some time, and it's now on sale for $150 at Amazon and, well, just about every other retailer (Best Buy, Newegg, Walmart).

That's for the Jade version, which still has the staple wooden panel at the bottom. It's also $150 for the silver version, too, which looks like a very whitish silver (Amazon, Newegg, Walmart). I'm not sure which of these I'd pick, myself—I do like woodsy greens, but a white-silver might suit my black and white peripherals a little more. Unfortunately, the Graphite version is still full price at $180.

I started to realise just how much I'd prefer a mini PC build recently, when I moved my gigantic Fractal Design Define R4 up onto my desk rather than on the floor. I could have more room on my desk, a chassis that's easier to move around and plug and unplug my peripherals from, and something that looks like more of a desk feature than a machine.

(Image credit: Future)

That's especially the case with the Fractal Design Terra, which sits at the top of our list of the best Mini-ITX cases. I'm even considering getting it for my current hardware without upgrading (that's an Intel Core i5 12600KF and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, if you're wondering).

The Terra is the best Mini-ITX case not just because it looks gorgeous but also because of how easy it is to build in—compared to other mini PC cases, that is. Sliding brackets allow you to fit a slightly bigger graphics card or CPU cooler, and the chassis itself is a little larger compared to many other Mini ITX cases, meaning an easier build that can fit beefier hardware.

For a healthy $30 discount, it's a mighty tempting proposition. So, rather than sit and struggle to decide whether to hit that purchase button all on my lonesome, I thought I'd bring it to the masses so that maybe you can share in my dilemma, too. You're welcome.