Add a touch of classy walnut to your gaming den with this spacious and flexible Lian Li case, for just $115 this Black Friday
RAM prices are ruining PC upgrades at the moment, so treat your rig to a beautiful new case instead.
It's big, it's beautiful, and it's brilliantly flexible when it comes to adding and arranging fans. You get two 170 mm ones up front, plus two 120 mm and one 140 mm at the bottom and rear as standard. If you need to cool a massive GPU, this is a good way to tackle it.
Key specs: Large mid-tower | 380 mm GPU support | 5x fans included
Price check: Amazon $129
For a good while now, I've been using Fractal Design's North XL as the case for my main PC. It's very big, with bags of room for cooling and graphics cards, plus I really like the wooden slats on the front and the plush brass power button. However, over time, I've come to find that it's actually not very flexible nor particularly good at cooling power-hungry GPUs, like the RTX 5090.
So I'm genuinely considering swapping the chassis for a Lian Li Lancool 217, now down to $115 at Newegg. On paper, it seems almost identical to the North XL: it's the same width and height, and is only 22 mm (0.9 inches) shorter.
The North XL can fully support a 360 mm radiator at the top and a 420 mm one at the front, whereas the Lancool 217 is mostly designed to just host a 360 mm one at the top. That might sound disappointing, but Lian Li has made up for this when it comes to fans.
It comes with two 170 mm at the front, two 120 mm at the bottom, and a single 140 mm at the rear. The North XL comes with four 140 mm fans (three front, one rear), which is very good, but not quite as good as the Lancool 217. Overall, it offers more flexibility for adding fans than you get with the Fractal Design case.
Both look just as good as each other, to my eyes at least. The Lian Li's walnut trim is going to be more noticeable than the front slats on the North XL, especially if you don't have your case facing you (as I do). The Lancool 217 doesn't have a fancy-looking power button, but it does come with two of them!
Tipping the whole thing in favor of the Lian Li case, though, is the fact that the North XL is $137 at Newegg. I know a difference of $17 isn't massive, but when they're matched almost everywhere else, and the Lian Li is better for cooling, it's an easy win for Lancool 217.
