Cagiwiru Air duster: was $29.99 now $20.79 at Amazon You'd be forgiven for not knowing the name Cagiwiru (sorry, Cagiwiru). That's because, with an electric air blower, what matters is the price and specs, not the name. Can it recharge? Does it blow out air? Does it have good user reviews? Then, perfect, this $21 purchase will leave your desk and PC dust-free, and your heart just a little bit happier. Or at least it does for me. Key specs: 130,000 RPM max | 3 adjustable powers

The world is a dusty hellscape that is impossible to ever get fully clean. That's how I feel when I get crumbs and dirt on my keyboard. Luckily, turns out it's kind of easy to get into good shape with the right tools.

When I picked up an electric air blower from Amazon two years ago, I didn't think I'd use it nearly as much as I have. That's because you only really need to clear out your PC every now and then. However, since getting it, I've used it on laptops, keyboard (man, it is hard to clean in between switches) and even just my desk. The price-to-use ratio on my trusty little device has to be nearly at the top of every little gadget around my house.

The duster I've picked out above has a 130,000 RPM motor, which is more than double the 50,000 present in the duster I bought back in 2023. That's only in gear three mode, though. This duster has three modes, at 35,000, 65,000 and 130,000. This means that not only can you pick the right strength for the job, but you can more easily preserve your battery.

It's all controlled from a small LED button where your thumb goes to and an on button where your index goes. It has a small flashlight at the front too, which seems maybe a tad extra to me, but it is not necessary to actually use the device.

To top this off, you also get five different nozzle types, one advertised for use on a barbecue, another for pet hair, one for fallen leaves, one for blowing those inflatable rings you use for swimming, and one final one for an inflatable mattress. With my air blower, I almost never use the extra nozzles, so maybe they're just doomed to be lost in a drawer somewhere, but having them is potentially a neat bonus?

It's charged with a single USB Type-C and a cable comes in the box.

It may not be glamorous, but it can make your desk feel a tad nicer to work or game on, which means a lot if you spend as much time at yours as I do at mine.