Cyber Monday graphics card deals 2022: the best prices on pesky pixel pushers

There will be Cyber Monday graphics card deals, but the difficulty will be in parsing whether a discount is hefty enough to make a last gen purchase worthwhile in light of new AMD and Nvidia GPUs launching in this end of year period. What we've seen from the existing Black Friday graphics card deals (opens in new tab) is that AMD absolutely has the edge in terms of bang for buck.

You can bag the RX 6900 XT for just $655 right now, and that card launched for $999 originally. Though it's toughest making recommendations at that high price point. The RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 having recently released, and the newly announced RX 7900 XT/X cards landing in December, are the reasons why recommending a higher price card is so difficult right now.

Lower down the stack, however, and there are finally some genuinely good mainstream discounts. The $250 RX 6650 XT at Newegg (opens in new tab) is a prime example of where AMD rules the roost over Nvidia. That's a Radeon card that is quicker than the RTX 3060 and yet is cheaper than any last gen Nvidia card around.

Down at this more mainstream end of the GPU market it's much easier to deal. There is currently no indication how far into 2023 we're going to get before either the red or green teams launch their affordable new graphics cards. Which means you can be pretty confident in a mainstream GPU purchase this deals season.

It's important not to get blinded by needless tribalism when you're after the fastest graphics card for your gaming PC. If you're unsure of where a card might stack up in the GPU performance league, our benchmark guide below should give you a rough idea of how they line up.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday is set for November 28, 2022, trawling Black Friday like a lovesick puppy. The temptation is to look at Cyber Monday like the unwanted sibling of Black Friday, with just the dregs left on offer. But while it's still going to be tough to get the goods shipped ahead of Christmas, retailers will often have a stock of great deals set aside for Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday also kicks off Cyber Week, where you may find a bunch of other deals on PC hardware to stretch out the sales season.

US Cyber Monday graphics card deals

(opens in new tab) ASRock Radeon RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,762 shaders| 2,491MHz Boost | $249.99 $209.99 at Newegg (save $40) (opens in new tab)

The RX 6600 wasn't a great card at launch, but you can't ignore it at this price. It's over $100 off its reference MSRP, and frankly you won't find a better deal on any card from the competition that gets anywhere close to this sort of value at this price. If you can't stretch your budget to an RX 6650 XT, this is the way to go for 1080p gaming.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,635MHz boost | $299.99 $259.99 at Newegg (save $40 after rebate) (opens in new tab)

This doesn't sound like such a crazy price from the Newegg listing, but trust me, it's one the best we've seen in, literally, years. The original version of this card launched for $379, competing with the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060. Today, the slightly faster RX 6650 XT version is less than the price of most RTX 3050s. Let that sink in for a moment. And it's a triple-fan cooler from a trusted manufacturer.

(opens in new tab) MSI Mech RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,669MHz | $324.99 $249.99 at Newegg (save $75 after rebate) (opens in new tab)

Again, the smart money is buying AMD graphics cards at the low end of the GPU market. The RX 6650 XT is essentially a new and improved version of the RX 6600 XT, which is both cheaper and faster than the RTX 3060, despite losing out on the memory front. Don't be fooled by that 12GB vs. 8GB thing.

(opens in new tab) Sapphire Pulse RX 6700 | 10GB GDDR6 | 2,304 shaders | 2,495MHz Boost | $369.99 $329.99 at Newegg (save $40 w/ promo code VGAEXCAA327) (opens in new tab)

This Sapphire card is a slightly overclocked version of the non-XT RX 6700, and that puts this card in the performance bracket between the RX 6650 XT and the RTX 3060 Ti from Nvidia. That will make it an excellent 1080p card, and a capable 1440p GPU for that matter.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster SWFT309 Radeon RX 6700 | 10GB GDDR6 | 2,304 shaders | 2,425MHz Boost | $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy (save $50) (opens in new tab)

With a larger GPU and more memory to use in game, the RX 6700 is a solid step up from the RX 6650 XT. We tend to see these go for a little more with the XT version, but this non-XT option keeps the price a bit more reasonable while still delivering solid gaming performance for 1080p and 1440p.

(opens in new tab) Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,695MHz Boost | $399.99 $379.99 at Newegg (save $20 w/ promo code 5BFBYA5387) (opens in new tab)

An RTX 3060 Ti below MSRP. It's taken a long time, but it's finally happened. In standard gaming terms it's still offers the same level of frame rates as an RX 6700 XT, but has the added benefit of actually being able to deal with ray tracing at mid-range resolutions.

(opens in new tab) Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Amp White | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,755MHz Boost | $409.99 $389.99 at Newegg (save $20 w/ promo code 5BFBYA5388) (opens in new tab)

Another RTX 3060 Ti under MSRP thanks to another Zotac promo code. But this time you get both a funky white aesthetic and a pretty healthy GPU overclock to boot. The RTX 3060 Ti is still a great 1440p gaming card even this far down the road after release.

(opens in new tab) XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster SWFT309 | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $519.99 $409.99 at Amazon (save $110) (opens in new tab)

I am so over XFX's naming scheme for its graphics cards but suffice to say that this is almost identical to the one below, but with a slightly lower Boost clock. Though how much difference that will make in gaming will be negligible. This one's cheaper though, which is always important.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $469.99 $419.99 at Newegg (save $50) (opens in new tab)

This RX 6700 XT is cheaper than the lowest cost RTX 3060 Ti we've found, and delivers the same rasterized gaming performance. For ray tracing, it's admittedly slower, but honestly, you're probably not going to want to turn RT on with the Nvidia card, either. This is a quality mid-range card, with a serious triple-fan cooler to boot.

(opens in new tab) XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster Quick | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,622MHz Boost | $549.99 $399.99 at B&H Photo (save $200) (opens in new tab)

The Radeon RX 6700 XT is a great mid-range offering that can take the fight to the RTX 3060 Ti and win, or be close enough as to not matter, excluding ray tracing at any rate. Given this tends to be cheaper than Nvidia's card, this is where the sensible money is. Not a huge saving here, but it all helps.

(opens in new tab) ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz Boost | $639.99 $514.99 at Newegg (save $125 after rebate) (opens in new tab)

When they first launched, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT went head-to-head and could barely be separated. That means, so long as ray tracing isn't right at the top of your must-have list (it really shouldn't be) then opting for the cheaper AMD card is possibly the smarter choice.

(opens in new tab) ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT Phantom Gaming | 16GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2,340MHz Boost | $669.99 $654.99 at Newegg (save $15) (opens in new tab)

The RX 6900 XT is fighting with the best cards that Nvidia's RTX 30-series has to offer, but notably it's a lot less expensive. Whereas Nvidia's cards have failed to drop much in price lately, relative to their MSRP, AMD's have. And that makes the RX 6900 XT worth considering even as AMD's and Nvidia's next-gen arrive.

(opens in new tab) XFX Speedster SWFT 319 RX 6900 XT | 16GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2,250 MHz Boost | $869.99 $669.99 at Newegg (save $200) (opens in new tab)

Trust us when we say this card was anything but affordable for most of its life. The MSRP for AMD's RX 6900 XT was originally $999, and this triple-fan XFX is a significantly sizeable model on top of that. Nowadays this card is facing an existential crisis with the arrival of the RX 7900-series, hence the big discounts, but if you want 4K frame rates immediately then this is still a good option. It's basically somewhere between an RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, for far less cash.

(opens in new tab) Maxsun RTX 3080 | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,740MHz Boost | $939,99 $699.99 at Newegg (save $240) (opens in new tab)

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, here is an RTX 3080 at MSRP. It's been a hella long time since we saw one at this price, and an overclocked one, too (however moderately). There is a caveat, though, and that's because this is a pre-order with the card actually being "released" on December 1st, 2022. Though that's not to wait now.

(opens in new tab) Yeston RTX 3080 | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,710MHz Boost | $1,099 $769 at Newegg (save $330) (opens in new tab)

If you're not willing to wait until December, or are willing to pay another $70 just for the artwork alone, this Yeston RTX 3080 isn't a bad price considering where the card has been retailing for the past year or two. In pure raster terms, the RX 6900 XT is cheaper and a bit quicker, but throw in any ray tracing elements and the GeForce card will push ahead.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 Shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | $839.99 $759.99 at Newegg (save $80) (opens in new tab)

This is the original take on the RTX 3080, which means you get 10GB of GDDR6X and 8,704 CUDA Cores—256 less than you get with the slightly newer 12GB version of the GPU. Importantly, you can max everything out with this card, even at 4K, and enjoy some serious high-end gaming.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | $239.99 $219.99 at Newegg (save $20) (opens in new tab)

The Radeon RX 6600 makes a lot more sense at this price point than it did at its peak. You'll enjoy smooth 1080p gaming with the settings cranked up pretty high, and the triple fan cooler will ensure the card runs cool and quiet too. There are more powerful cards out there, but this offers impressive value for money all the same.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Eagle | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,695MHz Boost | $549.99 $449.99 at Newegg (save $50) (opens in new tab)

This is as cheap as we've found the RTX 3060 Ti anywhere this Prime Day, but with the highest boost clock of any. The price is still frustratingly above MSRP, but this is still a great graphics card right now, and won't let you down even up to top 1440p settings.

(opens in new tab) MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3060 Ti | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,695MHz Boost | $459.99 $419.99 at Newegg (save $40) (opens in new tab)

It doesn't look like much saving, but there is a premium on Nvidia 30-series GPUs right now. This card is still over the $399 MSRP for the reference RTX 3060 Ti, but perhaps closer to the price point we'd expect of a third-party card such as this. If you're dead set on an Nvidia GPU, the RTX 3060 Ti has been, and pretty much still is, the best value buy of the bunch. It's just not quite as good value as the RX 6700 XT right now.

UK Cyber Monday graphics card deals

(opens in new tab) MSI Radeon RX 6600 MECH 2X | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 stream processors | 2,491MHz | £329.99 £278.99 at Overclockers (save £51) (opens in new tab)

The RX 6600 is built using AMD's excellent RDNA 2 architecture. It's a nifty GPU comparable to the RTX 3060 in some games, maybe a bit slower at times, but often found for a lot cheaper. In this case, it's miles cheaper than most RTX 3060 models on the market today, making it worth picking up.

(opens in new tab) MSI Radeon RX 6650 XT Gaming X | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,694MHz Boost | £379.99 £299.99 at Overclockers UK (save £80) (opens in new tab)

With performance well ahead of the RTX 3060, AMD's RX 6650 XT is the mid-tier card to buy right now. This RX 6650 XT is still some ways pricier than its US equivalent, but it's well under the UK MSRP. With no new budget cards seemingly on the horizon yet, you won't go wrong with this for quality 1080p gaming.

(opens in new tab) MSI RX 6700 XT Mech | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | £499.98 £399.99 at Ebuyer (save £99.99) (opens in new tab)

The natural predator for the RTX 3060 Ti, and a frankly great 1440p card in its own right now that the price has come down this much. Your cheapest RTX 3060 Ti is still some £20 more expensive, and a touch slower when it comes to straight rasterised games.

(opens in new tab) Palit RTX 3060 Ti | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,665MHz Boost | £499.98 £419.99 at Ebuyer (save £79.99) (opens in new tab)

If you wouldn't be seen dead in Radeon red, then the RTX 3060 Ti is arguably the mainstream GPU you covet. It's a shade slower than the RX 6700 XT in standard games, but can at least deliver when it comes to joy of ray traced lighting. And it's got those DLSS tricks up its sleeve, too.

(opens in new tab) MSI RTX 3080 Ventus 3x Plus | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,740MHz Boost | £899.99 £749.99 at Ebuyer (save £150) (opens in new tab)

I mean, it's not quite down to MSRP, but it's only £50 more than the RTX 3080 launched at back in 2020. Which seems like a ridiculous thing to say heading into 2023, but that's actually kind of a win.

Graphics card hierarchy

Every new GPU generation offers new features and possibilities. But rasterized rendering is still the most important metric for general gaming performance across the PC gaming world. Sure, Nvidia GPUs might well be better at the ray tracing benchmarks they more or less instigated, but when it comes to standard gaming performance AMD's latest line up can certainly keep pace.

It's also worth noting that the previous generation of graphics cards do still have something to offer, with something like the GTX 1650 Super able to outpace a more modern RTX 3050 in most benchmarks.

We're not saying you should buy an older card in 2022, but it's worth knowing where your current GPU stacks up, or just knowing the lie of the land. But there is also the fact there will be gaming rigs on sale with older graphics cards over the next few days, and if they're cheap enough they may still be worth a punt as a cheap entry into PC gaming.

We've benchmarked all the latest GPUs of this generation, and have tracked their performance against the previous generation in terms of 3DMark Time Spy Extreme scores. Where we don't have the referential numbers for an older card we have used the average index score from the UL database. These figures track alongside an aggregated 1440p frame rate score from across our suite of benchmarks.

MSRP comparison

Here's a list of the manufacturer set retail prices (MSRP), or recommended retail price (RRP), for most the latest graphics cards. For the most part, these are the set prices for the stock or reference versions of these cards, if applicable, and not representative of overclocked or third-party graphics cards, which may well be priced higher.

