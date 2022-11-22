Cyber Monday gaming chair deals 2022: savings on Secretlab, Herman Miller and more

While Black Friday week is now in full swing, it's the Cyber Monday gaming chair deals that will live on long after the sales event ends. The best Black Friday gaming chair deals (opens in new tab) will be your best bet for great savings right now, and you'll find many of those deals listed below in the meantime. Once that's wrapped up, we'll keep this page updated with all the deals still going through late November and December.

You should be able to find deals on our recommended best gaming chairs (opens in new tab) for a good part of the holiday period. If you're still sitting on a creaky old office chair and wincing due to an aching butt or stiff back, you might still have time to look for an upgrade, basically.

Below we've rounded up deals on our favorite chairs. These are chairs from respectable brands that we have experience with on team. That way you can be sure you won't end up with a dud deal—there's a lot of trash out there to sift through, let's be honest.

We'll carry on curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) all the way through.

Whichever chair style you pick, a good one is worth the price—especially if your battlestation currently includes some horrific combo of high-spec components and a dining chair pinched from the other room. A great chair will provide a perfect base for an ergonomic gaming setup (opens in new tab) that will look after your body, too.

And don't consign yourself to the racecar bucket seat look if it's not your style. You can still be a PC gamer without a "gaming" chair, and there are plenty of office chairs to choose from. They tend to cost a bit more, but offer the best ergonomics for long hours at a desk. The Herman Miller lot we really rate highly, even with such a high cost, due to their 12-year warranty.

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Classic | 4D armrests | $589 $449 at Secretlab (save $140) (opens in new tab)

This is our pick for the best gaming chair (opens in new tab), and you'll know why once you sit in it. Or read our Secretlab Titan Evo review (opens in new tab). As for this specific design, it's one of the more understated of the lot. It's not as sensual to the touch as the Softweave fabric choice, but still boasts immaculately upholstered, premium quality Neo Hybrid Leatherette, and of course fantastic ergonomics. The full price can be a bit deceiving on Secretlab chairs, as we rarely ever see it, but this is still a good deal on a great chair.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Plush Pink | 4D armrests | $609 $504 at Secretlab (save $105) (opens in new tab)

Nothing makes a statement to your streaming audience (or live-in partner) like a baby pink gaming chair, but of course there are other colours to chose from. It's a standout choice for the Softweave Plus Fabric design, and is a top tier design, pink or not.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Worlds 2021 edition | 4D armrests | $659 $439 at Secretlab (save $220) (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest version of the Titan Evo 2022 we can find right now. It's the same impressive and excellent chair we love, except it's styled to look the part during last year's Worlds esports tournament. If you don't care about looks, this might be the one to go for. Or if you love Worlds that much. Otherwise, more plain or exciting options are available for a touch more cash.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Omega Cloud9 edition | 4D armrests | $569 $389 at Secretlab (save $180) (opens in new tab)

Wrapped in Secretlab prime 2.0 PU Leather, this Classic Omega gaming chair is the more reasonably priced choice. It may not come with magnetic headrests but it's highly adjustable. In fact, this still ranks as one of our favorite gaming chairs. The cheapest versions tend to come in esports flair, so worth checking those models out to see which you like most.

(opens in new tab) Razer Iskur | XL | 399 lbs max | 4D armrests | Adjustable lumbar support | $599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy (save $250) (opens in new tab)

This is the premium model of Iskur from Razer, and that means it comes with better quality materials and offers adjustable lumbar support. It is a lot of money to spend on a gaming chair, and to be honest we're bigger fans of the Secretlab for less than this, but if you really want everything Razer then this is a little money off its finest throne. Want more? Read our Razer Iskur review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Razer Iskur X | XL | 399 lbs max | 4D armrests | $499.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (save $250) (opens in new tab)

Razer knows what it's doing when it comes to good quality peripherals, and its chairs are no different. With a loud green trim and subtle snakeskin design, the Iskur X is a distinctive gaming chair, from a trusted brand. The other thing to note with this exact model is it is the pared back version of this chair versus the regular Iskur, and it offers a higher weight capacity and a more generous frame thanks to being an XL model.

(opens in new tab) Razer Enki | 299 lbs max | 152 degree recline | 4D armrests | $399.99 $339.99 at Best Buy ($60) (opens in new tab)

Razer has a few models of gaming chair to choose from, and the Enki is a more pared back option versus its more involved (and more expensive) Iskur. The funny thing is Razer has also made cheaper versions of both the Enki and Iskur, denoted with an X, so you have a lot of options available to you at any budget. You should choose the standard Enki if you want an excellent headrest and highly adjustable armrests, as you lose those on the Enki X. Otherwise, the Enki X appears the better value proposition right now.

(opens in new tab) Razer Enki X | 299 lbs max | 152 degree recline | $299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (save $70) (opens in new tab)

Now we're talking: a Razer gaming chair that doesn't break the bank. Surprisingly, you'll find a lot of similarities between this and the more expensive standard Enki model, including an overall comfortable design and plenty of recline. The differences to note are 2D armrests on the X, along with the lack of head cushion.

(opens in new tab) AndaSeat Jungle 2 | Neck pillow | Lumbar support | Footrest | $249.99 $199.99 at AndaSeat (save $50) (opens in new tab)

Already decent value for the money, we scored the AndaSeat Jungle a 70 in our testing. It's not that it's a terrible chair, just a little off when it comes to the footrest and finish, otherwise its a great chair for the money. Nice and wide, too.

(opens in new tab) AndaSeat T-Compact Premium | Neck pillow | Lumbar support | $399.99 $199.99 at AndaSeat (save $200 with code: 200OFF) (opens in new tab)

With a gorgeous light blue colourway, you have to admit this is a great looking chair. It's smaller than some, with a max height of 5ft 9in, and while it doesn't come with a footrest, you still get a great deal with 4D armrests, and a 160° recline. Nowhere on the web does it mention this seat being uncomfortable, either—always a plus.

Cyber Monday office chair deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Herman Miller Embody | excellent back support | highly adjustable | ergonomic design | $1,895 $1,516 at Herman Miller (save $379) (opens in new tab)

The Embody is an absolutely fantastic office chair. It's one that I use personally at home and it really helped eased some of the strain that an eight-hour work day put on my back and joints week-in, week-out. This isn't the exact gaming chair model of the Embody, which is made with Logitech, but it's nearly identical and still extremely comfortable. This chair also comes with a stellar 12-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) Herman Miller Aeron | Breathable fabric | Highly adjustable | ergonomic design | $1,645 $1,356 at Herman Miller (save $289) (opens in new tab)

Slightly cheaper than the Embody we love for gaming, the Aeron is much more of an office chair in its styling. That said, it offers a highly breathable design for long-term comfort, and that actually makes it pretty great for running raids. With straightforward ergonomics and a compact size, it's a great choice for anyone looking beyond the gaming chair aesthetic. Like the Embody, you can expect at least 12 years out of this chair under warranty.

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Noblechairs Epic Gaming Chair (black and copper) | 4D armrests | PU leather | £329.99 £284.99 at Overclockers UK (save £45) (opens in new tab)

Noblechairs has a handful of key designs for its gaming chairs: the Epic, the Hero, and the Icon. Our favourite is probably the Hero, but we've rested our rears on all three and they're all very close to one another in terms of comfort and style. It's hard to pass up the Epic at this price, anyways, and it looks lovely in black and copper.

(opens in new tab) Anda Seat Jungle 2 Pro | Footrest | 2D adjustable armrests | 160 degree recline | £299.99 £219.99 at Amazon (save £80) (opens in new tab)

This is a cheaper option versus the Anda Seat Kaiser 3 we recommend in our best gaming chair guide, but it's still capable of delivering plenty of comfort and style. As we remark in our Anda Seat Jungle 2 review (opens in new tab), the chair has the basics nailed on, and includes plenty of cushions for comfort, but its footrest feels a bit flimsy. If that doesn't put you off, this is a great price to net this chair at.

(opens in new tab) Anda Seat Kaiser 2 | 4D armrests | 160 degree recline | £349.99 £279.99 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)

We've rested our rump on the Kaiser 2 and found it perfectly suited to big and tall gamers. It's very well built, but beyond that it offers a lot of the features we'd expect from a high-end chair with a more moderate price tag today.

Cyber Monday office chair deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Herman Miller Aeron | Breathable fabric | Highly adjustable | ergonomic design | £1,312 £1,049.60 at Herman Miller (save £262.40) (opens in new tab)

There's no Embody deal in the Herman Miller UK sale, but the Aeron is available. Here's what we love about it: Slightly cheaper than the Embody we love for gaming, the Aeron is much more of an office chair in its styling. That said, it offers a highly breathable design for long-term comfort, and that actually makes it pretty great for running raids. With straightforward ergonomics and a compact size, it's a great choice for anyone looking beyond the gaming chair aesthetic. Like the Embody, you can expect at least 12 years out of this chair under warranty.

(opens in new tab) Herman Miller Sayl | Plenty of colour options | £716 £572.80 at Herman Miller (save £143.20) (opens in new tab)

I've only had the pleasure of sitting in a Sayl chair in an actual office, but damn if it wasn't a step-up from the regular cheapo office chairs I was used to. It's not got a high back to it, which might make it less suitable for lounging around playing games, but it's a great, and very colourful, choice for a small at-home office. It's pretty compact and doesn't dominate a room.

