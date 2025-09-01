I've sifted through hundreds of offers and here are my 7 favorite Labor Day PC gaming deals

Hopefully, I've taken some labor off your hands today by rifling through all the Labor Day PC gaming deals we've found in the PC Gamer hardware den and highlighting my own personal faves. Of course, what's 'best' is a little subjective, but I'm usually right—have some faith.

I suppose what I've gone with here are a few of my 'should the Lord grant me a surprise PC gaming rainy day fund' picks. If I were going for a value-oriented gaming PC, I'd go for the Stormcraft one below. If a new gaming laptop were in order, I'd go for the Zephyrus. And should building my own new rig be top of my list, I'd go for the GPU, SSD, CPU, monitor, and mouse.

As it stands, given I already have a mouse I love and the exact same SSD (but with more capacity), to upgrade my own build, I'd probably yoink that RX 9060 XT and add that large monitor to my cart for good measure. Plenty to choose from for lots of different budgets. Happy shopping!

The quick list

Labor Day PC gaming deals

Razer Basilisk V3 | Wired gaming mouse | 26K DPI | 11 buttons | 100 g | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (save $30)

This mouse might be a few years old, but we scored it highly in our review in part thanks to that lovely ergonomic design. It also has some lush underglow RGB that's sure to tempt even those who usually hate RGB lighting. I know I certainly love the lighting on the Pro version. Read more ▼

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K | 20 cores (8P, 12E) | 20 threads | 5.5 GHz boost | 30 MB L3 cache | 125 W TDP | $404 $259 at Amazon (save $145)

Intel's best Arrow Lake processor by far, the 265KF is so much cheaper than the 285K (over $300 less) that it's a no-brainer as to which one to get. This is the lowest price we've seen this processor at, too. If you're looking for a platform upgrade, now might be the time. Read more ▼

Acer Nitro EDA323QU S3bmiiphx | 31.5-inch | 1440p | 180 Hz | 1500R | $459.99 $199.99 at Best Buy (save $260)

Yes, the name of this monitor is ridiculous, but it is a super reasonable price for a large curved 1440p screen. Acer makes solid monitors, and this one, with its 180 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time, is sure to be plenty snappy. That 1500 R curvature also allows for greater levels of immersion.

Price check: Amazon $219.99 | Newegg $219.99 Read more ▼

Stormcraft Sirius | Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $1,299.99 $999.99 at Newegg (save $300 and get Battlefield 6 plus software)

We're finally seeing some decent prices on RTX 5060 Ti builds, and this one is currently one of the best we've seen. For a budget build you're getting access not only to Multi Frame Gen and some reasonable 1080p or 1440p performance, but also a rig that can handle most other things you throw at it too. 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM is great to see, and the CPU shouldn't bottleneck that GPU, though it'd be nice to have an extra TB of storage in there. Read more ▼

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 | RTX 5070 Ti | Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 | 14-inch | 120 Hz OLED | 32 GB LPDDR5X-8000 | 1 TB SSD | $2,399.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy (save $400)

We gave this particular hyper-portable 14-inch gaming lappy 83% in our review, and while Dave prefers the Razer Blade 14, the G14 is well worth a look at this price. It's got one of our favourite mobile processors, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, paired with a 110 W variant of the RTX 5070 Ti, which means it's well equipped to make use of its excellent 120 Hz 1800p display. Plus, this form factor means taking it on your next flight is no issue at all. Read more ▼

Lexar NM790 | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write | $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon (save $25)

For anyone looking for a cheap, spacious drive offering serious performance, this is a genuinely brilliant SSD for the money. Our review of the 4 TB version clearly shows just how good it is. I use the 2 TB version in my own build, and it's lasted me quite some time. I have zero complaints, and I'd certainly not quibble with the price for the 1 TB version here. Read more ▼