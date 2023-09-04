Labor Day PC gaming deals 2023: the best bargains available today

What better way to celebrate a year's worth of hard work than by saving big with some Labor Day PC gaming deals? Whether you're in the market for a comically huge TV, a speedy monitor, or a cutting-edge laptop or PC, there are some great deals to be had right now. We've tracked down the best deals for PC gamers, so you don't have to go trudging through all the Labor Day Deals yourself.

It's Labor Day today, so you'll need to get a shift on if you want to pick up a decent saving on the latest kit. These deals won't hang around for long, with most deals ending by the close of play tonight, so take a look at what we've spotted below and see if anything takes your fancy. This is probably the last big sales bonanza before Black Friday rolls around, so act now or be prepared to wait until the end of November.

Below we've curated a list of the Labor Day sale pages from the most popular online retailers in one spot to save you the trouble of frantically hunting around. If you're in the market for a new graphics card, then a pre-built desktop PC or a gaming laptop is still the best way to go. Given the market is finally adjusting to more reasonable levels for GPUs, we had hoped that we might have seen some decent deals on these much sought-after components, but we have found the best deals on a range of the best graphics cards and have included those below.

Labor Day PC Gaming Deals

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $2,149 at B&H Photo (save $600)

This is a surprise: a discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount. Price check: Lenovo $2,308.49

ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | $179.99 $129.99 at Newegg (save $50)

It's pretty wild what you can get these days for a relatively small sum of money. This is a 27-inch monitor for roughly the same price as some of the smaller 24-inch panels below, and it still rocks an IPS display, 1ms response time, and a 165Hz refresh rate. Fantastic for gaming on a budget.

Acer Nitro XV272U | 27-inch | 170Hz OC | 1440p | IPS | $299.99 $229.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Coming with Freesync Premium, this monitor will see you through whatever GPU you have. This version can be overclocked to give you up to a 170Hz refresh, and it's also an IPS. Not too shabby for that price. Price check: Micro Center $249.99

Skytech Shadow | Ryzen 5 5600X | RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD |$1,129.99 at Newegg

Another banger for Skytech, with this smashing low-end combo that's technically not on sale. The company keeps costs down with an affordable yet great-for-gaming, Ryzen 5 5600X processor. Paired with the RTX 4060 Ti, you shouldn't have trouble at 1080p or 1440p. And I've no complaints about that price, even regarding supporting components.

Sabrent Rocket 2230 | 512GB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000MB/s read | 3,700MB/s writes | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $30)

The 512GB drive is a great middle ground for Steam Deck upgrades. Add the price of this and the $399 64GB Deck together, and you still save $160.01 over buying the top tier Deck. That's with well improved read/write speeds, too. Price check: Newegg $74.99

MSI Katana 15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 12650H | 15.6-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,499 $1,139 Newegg (save $360)

Proof that Nvidia's new RTX 40-series graphics tech doesn't always come at an unreasonable price. This RTX 4070 laptop is relatively affordable and comes ready to roll with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen rocks IPS tech and 144Hz, too. OK, it runs last-gen Intel CPU tech, but with six Performance-cores, it has all the processing power you need for gaming. Price check: Amazon $1,415 | Best Buy: $1,299.99

ABS Stratos Aqua | Intel i7 13700KF | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB PCIe SSD | $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Newegg (save $300)

This ABS gaming rig is a good entry-level system with a nice base to expand if you decide to upgrade down the road. The RTX 4070 inside makes it ideal for 1440p gaming at pretty high settings with a decent framerate.

MSI Cyborg | Nvidia RTX 4050 | Intel Core i5 12450H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

This might be one of the first RTX 40-series gaming laptops for under $1,000 we've seen so far. The MSI Cyborg is a nice little budget 1080p gaming laptop that should get a decent fps boost thanks to the magic of Nvidia's DLSS Frame Generation tech. It outperforms anything more expensive systems with an RTX 3050 GPU pretty soundly. But we don't love the 8GB of RAM. Price check: Newegg $899.99

WD Black SN850X | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,300MB/s write | $79.99 $68.99 at Newegg (save $11)

This is our favorite SSD for gaming right now. Unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best that PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library, and at this price, we're happy to pay the premium for its higher speed. Price check: Best Buy $129.99 | Amazon $68.99

Labor Day Gaming Laptop deals

Dell G15 | Nvidia RTX 3050 | AMD Ryzen 5 6600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 120Hz | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $949.99 $649.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop, this Dell G15 for $650 is a good choice for 1080p gaming on a budget. The G15 is a reliable machine and a good candidate for game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass to compensate for the power deficit.



Gigabyte G5 KF | Nvidia RTX 4060 | Intel Core i5 12500H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 8GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $1,099 $879 at Newegg (save $220)

The Gigabyte G5 (see our review) is our favorite affordable gaming laptop, packing the RTX 4060 GPU for some serious 1080p gaming performance in a budget package. It's a smart spec that essentially uses an otherwise older specification with the simple addition of just the new Nvidia RTX 40-series graphics chip. The 512GB SSD is a bit miserly, but that is upgradeable. The 8GB of DDR4 memory is also upgradeable, and you'll want to bump it to 16GB, so this is a bit of a project buy. Price check: Best Buy $919.99

MSI Katana 15 | 15-inch | RTX 4060 | Intel Core i5 12450H | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,199 $999 at Newegg (save $200)

This is the RTX 4060 laptop to buy right now. For a little over $1,000, you can score a brand new RTX 4060 in a laptop that's not massively underpowered in some other way. Usually, we'd see manufacturers skimp on the SSD or RAM to get the cost down to this level, but here you're looking at a healthy 16GB of DDR5 and a 1TB NVMe drive. Lovely. Price check: Amazon $1,219.99

MSI Katana 15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 12650H | 15.6-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,499 $1,139 Newegg (save $360)

Proof that Nvidia's new RTX 40-series graphics tech doesn't always come at an unreasonable price. This RTX 4070 laptop is relatively affordable and comes ready to roll with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen rocks IPS tech and 144Hz, too. OK, it runs last-gen Intel CPU tech, but with six Performance-cores, it has all the processing power you need for gaming. Price check: Amazon $1,415 | Best Buy: $1,299.99

MSI Crosshair 15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 13620H | 16-inch | 144Hz | 1200p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,399.99 Best Buy (save $200)

We were surprised to see a new 16-inch RTX 4070-powered laptop for only $1,400. This Crosshair has a current-gen Intel CPU, so it's great for working and gaming. Also, the display has a 16:10 aspect ratio, so you get more field of view which is super useful in first-person shooters.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 16 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900H | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | 1600p | 240Hz | $1,949 $1,499 at Best Buy (save $450)

This Zephyrus 16 is one of our favorite next-gen RTX 40-series laptops (see our review of the RTX 4090 version). This flashy machine has a lot going on under the hood and has a beautifully bright QHD+ (2560 x 1600) at a speedy 240Hz.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 | Nvidia RTX 4060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS | 14-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you don't want a hulking gaming laptop, let me introduce the Zephyrus 14 (see our review): a 14-incher that can game without busting your bank balance or your shoulder when lugging it around—no-nonsense specs in a delightful package. This is the latest version with the RTX 40-series GPUs, this is a very smart package though not the most affordable RTX 4060 machine by any stretch.

MSI Pulse 15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900H | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | 1440p | 165Hz | $1,899 $1,699 at Newegg (save $200)

This laptop offers a higher-spec CPU and more RAM than most you'll find cheaper with an RTX 4070. If you're after a laptop that can deliver for work, creative pursuits, and gaming, this will be a better fit for it.



Price check: Walmart $1,868.90

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,299.99 $1,739.99 at Lenovo (save $350)

This Legion Pro 7i at $1,999 might be one of the better deals on what could be the best of this generation of 16-inch RTX 40-series laptops. Not only are you getting a lot of gaming performance, but you're also getting it on a well-designed laptop with a great screen.

HP Omen 17 | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 17-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | $2,599.99 $2,099.99 (save $500) at HP

A little pricey considering the smaller storage though you're still looking for a lot of powerful 1440p performance on a large 17-inch display with a speedy 165Hz refresh rate.

Gigabyte Aorus 17H | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900H | 17-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,169 at Amazon

This is just about the most affordable RTX 4080 gaming laptop we've found, though it is worth noting it's of the less popular, somewhat vast 17.3-inch screen size. That does make it a good desktop replacement, though not necessarily a great portable system. Still, that Nvidia GPU will fly at the native resolution of this 1080p screen and could get close to those 360Hz figures on your favorite esports games. Price check: Newegg $2,169 | Best Buy $2,169.99 | Walmart $2,169

Labor Day Gaming PC deals

Yeyian Katana X12 | Core i5 11400F | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399 $829.99 at Newegg (save $569.01)

This is a good deal for a mid-tier gaming PC, especially when many rigs around this price are delivering you an RTX 3060. The Core i5 is still a solid CPU today, and RTX 3060 Ti is probably the best mainstream GPU of Nvidia's last generation of cards. You also get a full 16GB RAM and a 500GB NVMe SSD... which you'll probably want to give a little more storage down the line.

Ipason gaming desktop | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,999.99 $1,198.99 at Newegg (save $801)

This might be the best price on an RTX 4060 Ti system with DDR5 RAM for a good long while. For $1,300, you have a deceptively powerful 1080p gaming PC that won't disappoint you.



Skytech Chronos Gaming PC | Intel Core i7 12700F | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 1TB SSD | 16GB DDR5 RAM | $1,599.99 at Amazon

This is a Prime exclusive deal, meaning you won't be able to nab it unless you fork over a monthly tithe to Uncle Bezos, but it's a reasonable price on a great machine for those who meet its requirements. Boasting an RTX 4070, this is one of the better deals on the mid-tier of the latest generation of cards I've seen this Prime season, and the rest of its specs are nothing to sneeze at, either.



Lenovo Legion Tower 5i | Intel Core i7 13700F | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 1TB SSD | 16GB DDR5 RAM | $1999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy ( save $300)

This is a pretty good deal on a mid-range gaming PC with an RTX 4070 and a current-gen (at least for now) CPU for only $1,700. This should give you some pretty decent performance for gaming and productivity. Best Buy is even tossing in a free month of Xbox Game Pass to sweeten the deal and some Overwatch 2 DLC.



Skytech Siege Gaming PC | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | $1,749.99 at Walmart

That's right; we tracked down another RTX 40-series-powered PC on sale. This Skytech Siege has a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU with an RTX 4070 Ti GPU backing it up. You're giving yourself really good performance for less than two grand. And you could dip your toes into some 4K gaming. Price check: Newegg $1,749.99

Skytech Chronos Gaming PC | Intel Core i7 12700F | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 16GB RAM | $2,099.99 $1,749.99 at Newegg (save $250)

Here's a deal on an actual RTX 40-series-powered PC. And they said it couldn't be done. This PC comes with Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti, which is a mighty 4K beast powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. It's ultimately a pricey card, deal or no deal, and that's reflected in the price tag before you today, but for the performance, we can just about make peace with $1,800.



Price check: Electronic Express $1,899

iBuypower Y60 Gaming Desktop | Intel Core i7 13700KF | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 2TB SSD | 32GB DDR5 RAM | $2,099.99 $1,949.99 at Best Buy (save $150)

Ok, I'll admit it. I'm really just adding this Y60 from iBuypower mostly because I am crazy about this wild-looking techie terrarium full of PC gaming parts. This PC has got a decent enough spec with excellent cooling options.



CyberpowerPC Gamer Master | AMD Ryzen 7 7700X | RX 7900 XT | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB PCIe SSD | $2019.99 at Adorama

Not technically a deal, and not necessarily as great a pricing as you could get a PC with Nvidia's competing RTX 4070 Ti for. But as an all-AMD gaming PC, it's worth a look, particularly with that nice, large PCIe SSD and DDR5 RAM.

Price check: Amazon $2,089.99 | Newegg $2,679.99

Skytech Chronos | Intel Core i7 12700F | AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX | 1TB NVMe SSD | 16GB RAM | $2,099.99 at Walmart

While you're going last-gen on the Intel CPU here, that's a rather beastly AMD GPU. It may not be a consistent RTX 4080 competitor, but it'll get the job done at 4K. Pair that with a nice chunk of storage, and you've got a decent gaming PC for the price.



Price check: Newegg $2,099.99

Alienware Aurora R15 | Intel Core i7 13700KF | GeForce RTX 4080 | 16GB DDR5-4800| 1TB PCIe SSD | $2,899.99 $2,299.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

This RTX 4080-powered gaming PC has decent memory and storage all inside Alienware's love-it-or-hate-it chassis. For $2,300, you get a really good 4K gaming PC with many USB ports for all your doodads.

ABS Vortex Ruby | Ryzen 7 7700X | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 32GB DDR5 RAM | 2TB PCIe SSD | $2,599.99 $2,349.99 at Newegg (save $250)

A pretty immense spec here for the price. That AMD CPU can hit 5.15GHz under full all-core loads and paired with the RTX 4080, and you'll experience some real GeForce. There is not much room for overclocking with that 750W PSU, but a 2TB NVMe drive and 36GB of DDR5 RAM means you won't need to upgrade for a while.

Cyberpower PC Gamer Supreme | Core i7 13700KF | Nvidia RTX 4080 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 2TB HDD + 1TB PCIe SSD | $2,899.99 $2,514.74 at Walmart (save $384.26)

A 13th Gen champ here with Nvidia's latest GPU offering, too. It's pricey, but considering it comes with not only a sweet GPU, but also has DDR5 RAM and heaps of storage. Shame there's an HDD, but I suppose you can't have everything.



Price check: Electronic Express $2599.99

Cobratype |Intel Core i9 13900KF | Nvidia RTX 4090 | 32GB DDR5 | 2TB NVMe SSD | $3,399.99 $3,299.99 at Newegg (save $100)

Cobratype isn't a brand of gaming PC I'm familiar with, but they have a decent set of ratings both on Newegg and in Google reviews. And the spec in question here is excellent, offering a supporting cast of components that give the top-end Intel CPU and Nvidia GPU room to do their magic. Whether you're creating or gaming, this system should do the goods and is the cheapest RTX 4090 machine I've found today.

Labor Day gaming monitor deals

1080p

Acer Nitro XV271 Z | 27-inch | 280Hz | 1080p | IPS | $279 at Amazon

This is one speedy monitor in terms of its 280Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. That should see you matching your finest moments in competitive games, and it's FreeSync compatible, too. Price check: Newegg $279.99

Acer Nitro XV271Z | 27-inch | 1080p | 280Hz | IPS | $369.99 $280.99 at Newegg (save $89)

Packed with AMD Freesync tech, this is one speedy monitor in terms of its 280Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. That should see you matching your finest moments in competitive games.

1440p

Dell S2722DGM | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | VA | $299.99 $249.99 at Dell (save $50)

This is our current pick for the best 1440p gaming monitor. You can read all about it in our Dell S2722DGM review, but essentially it's a good blend of size and resolution for a crisp pixel pitch, comes with a punchy panel, and it's affordable.

Gigabyte M32QC | 32-inch | 170Hz OC | 1440p | VA | $349.99 $254.99 at Amazon (save $95)

There's very little to complain about with this Gigabyte screen. It's quick, responsive, has a good resolution, and Newegg has just taken a chunk more money off the already appealing price. Price check: Newegg $299.99

Samsung Odyssey G5 | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | $399.99 $279.99 at Best Buy (save $120)

A 1440p IPS panel with a high refresh rate, all within a well-built package, is awfully impressive at this price. You can find some going for cheaper than this, but I wanted to drop the Samsung option in here if you prefer.

Gigabyte G32QC A | 32-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | $369.99 $299.99 at Amazon (save $70)

Sure, it's not a vast saving, but being able to bag a quality, curvy 1440p screen at this size, with a 165Hz refresh, is no mean feat. And Gigabyte now has a fine track record of creating good gaming monitors, too. A worthy option if you're in the market for a big screen curve.

4K

Gigabyte M28U | 28-inch | 4K | 144Hz | IPS | $599.99 $479.99 at Newegg (save $120)

Here's a monitor we really rate from our Gigabyte M28U review. We actually loved this package for its blend of speed and resolution, even at its $650 price tag. At this tantalizingly cheap price, it's that much better. Price check: Amazon $499.99

Gigabyte M32UC | 32-inch | 4K | 144Hz | FreeSync Premium Pro | $629.99 $579.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Here's our pick for the best budget 4K gaming monitor, but now it's even cheaper. That's a deal we can't pass up. It's a gloriously simple panel with a no-frills look paired with a speedy refresh of up to 144Hz and a handy USB hub. Our Jacob uses this panel daily, and he's had no complaints with it so far. Price check: Newegg $599.99

Ultrawide

MSI MAG342CQPV Curved Gaming | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 100Hz | VA | $309.99 $259.99 at Newegg (save $30)

This is a great deal on a slightly lower-spec ultrawide. You can expect a full ultrawide resolution, with plenty of vertical pixel space, thanks to that 1440p resolution and 1ms response times for gaming. The only thing is this monitor will max out at 100Hz. That's still plenty quick enough for gaming, and as a way to save some money and still get that proper ultrawide experience, we do like this MSI a lot. Price check: B&H $279.99 | Amazon $303

Dell Curved S3422DWG | 34-inch | 144Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $150)

A nice in between when it comes to curved ultrawides, the Dell S3422DWG brings a 144Hz refresh rate and low input lag. It's not the greatest when it comes to darker scenes, but it's got FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, which is nice. The curve might be a little intense for some, but it's hella immersive. Price check: Dell $349.99

Samsung Odyssey G5 | 34-inch | 165Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon (save $100)

A 34-inch ultrawide monster with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response. It's not a fancy model with a mini-LED backlight, but it's a good screen for the price that offers decent contrast and native FreeSync support.

Samsung Odyssey CRG9 | 49-inch | 120Hz | 5120 x 1440 | VA | $1,199.99 $849.99 at Best Buy (save $350)

There's ultrawide and then there's ultrawide. This curved Odyssey CRG9 gives you a fast refresh rate that's great for gaming. On the productivity side of things, it eliminates the need for multiple monitors. And honestly, this thing just looks like it'll just swallow you whole.

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF | 34-inch | 165Hz | QD-OLED | $1,099.99 $899.99 at Dell (save $200)

Alienware's fancy QD-OLED panel just got that little bit cheaper. It's still not exactly entry-level at $899, but think of it as a long term investment that will make every single gaming session pop. Once you've experienced per-pixel OLED-style lighting, you won't want to go back to LCD tech. You can read our Alienware QD-OLED review for more. Price check: Best Buy $999.99

Labor Day graphics card deals

ASRock RX 6600 | 8GB | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz | $209.99 at Newegg

The RX 6600 is a quality 1080p GPU now that its price creeps ever lower. At the sub-$200 point, we're getting a budget graphics card that delivers high frame rates in the latest games at top 1080p graphics presets. At least AMD and Intel are bringing GPU pricing down, eh? RX 6600 price check: $211 Amazon | $219.99 Best Buy