I'm ashamed to say that this Razer mouse has made me actually take a shine to RGB, and now you can be persuaded too for almost 50% off

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro | 30,000 DPI | 750 IPS | 70 G | 8 kHz | 110-hour battery | 13-zone Chroma lighting | $159.99 $90.04 at Amazon (save $69.95)

In addition to a very comfy shape and a more than decent sensor, this mouse has RGB lighting gorgeous enough to tempt even the most ardent anti-RGB-ers. For such a big discount, it's well worth a look.

If you want to know what kind of man I am, just know that I have clung on to my Fractal Design Define R4 chassis for, oh, probably close to a decade, now. That's a big brick of a case with nary a flicker of RGB in sight. In fact, it doesn't even have a side panel or a lick of colour.

So colour me surprised and a little sheepish by my feelings towards the Razer Basilisk Pro 35K which I've been using for the past few weeks. This gaming mouse has made me, ahem, well… you know… actually like RGB lighting. That's no small thing for someone who has long staked his claim to all things muted and mundane to admit.

The reason is that it does RGB in what I consider to be a subtle and classy way. Of course, you get your choice over colours and effects, but apart from those superfluous things (see, I'm not fully RGB-mad just yet) you're getting a lit-up logo, scroll wheel bordering, and most importantly, a lovely underglow. Whap a solid green at 100% brightness and you're good to go, I say.

The mouse highlighted above isn't the exact same one that I have, but it's almost the same. I've been using the 35K version, but the one on sale for $90 at Amazon (44% off, almost its lowest-ever price) is the regular Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, which is basically the same but has a little less battery life and a slightly older sensor. It still has that lovely RGB lighting, though.

(Image credit: Future)

Aside from RGB, you're getting a mouse that's a delight to use in most respects. It's very comfy in the hand (for righties only), connects over Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz, and it even has toggleable infinite scroll. It scored 80% in our review, but for this price no doubt the valuation increases slightly—better bang for your buck, after all.

It is a little heavy, and I found the position of the slow DPI side button took a while to get used to, but if you're an anti-RGB-er like I was, $90 might be worth it for the chance to be wooed over to the dark side. I won't be donning a multicolour fish tank PC build any time soon, but I'm not writing off RGB any more, either.