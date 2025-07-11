I'm not saying you have to buy these adorable USB fast chargers with faces this Prime Day, but I reckon they're just begging for a place on your desk. And mine

Sometimes, hunting for last-minute Prime Day deals can be a bit of a headache. Other times, however, you get handed the perfect product on a silver platter—and this year, I think it's these anthropomorphic GaN USB fast chargers.

One's got bunny ears. Another is a cyberpunk industrial-style robot. And the last, my friends, has a face that adjusts its expression based on how charged your devices are. I'd imagine that face would be constantly disappointed with me. But how can you be so upset, little fast charger? Look at your silly little magnetic feet.

Honestly, I'd say if these were mere figurines they'd be worth your attention, but the fact that each is capable of fast charging your USB devices gives them little jobs to do. Get yourself a robot worker with a face. The future is now.

GravaStar Delta35

This 35 W GaN fast charger is waving at you, with its adjustable bunny ears all askew. It's cute as a button, is posable in all sorts of different ways, and it's got two USB Type-C ports on the top to charge your devices with. If the pink doesn't suit, it also comes in Apple-like white—and I'm pretty sure it's secretly hell-bent on world domination. And who would stop it? Not me, that's for sure.

Well, isn't this the cutest thing I've ever showcased on this site? The GravaStar Delta35 has poseable bunny ears and arms, and the sort of expression that could mean it's pleased to be here, or could also mean it's plotting its way towards the downfall of mankind.

But it comes in pink! Also white, for the same price, which is pleasing to see. Being a GaN fast charger with two Type-C ports drilled into its robo-skull, it should charge your devices with aplomb. Although, unlike the models below, it's a 35 W unit, so it's not the most powerful fast charger you can buy. Still, for a mere $27 I'd say it's a bit of a bargain.

The unit itself comes with pins on the bottom to plug directly into a socket. But should you wish to display it on your desk, GravaStar also sells a $25 display stand/extension lead to bring it up to eye-level.

I'm going to buy one of these for my daughter, and she's going to love it. I'll be keeping an eye on you, though, robo-bunny. You just behave yourself, alright?

GravaStar Alpha65

This charger reminds me of the sort of robots I would draw as a child, except mine would be 100-foot-tall, city-crushing behemoths. This one, though? Why, it's practically pocket-sized. The legs articulate, which means that when you plug it directly into a power socket, it crouches menacingly. You can adjust its little ears, too, and make it stomp around your desk stealing pens. Brilliant. Other colorways are slightly more expensive, but also battle-damaged. Yep, I'll be picking up one of those.

This Alpha65 charger has poseable legs, and we all know what that means—we're going to waste a lot of working hours stomping it around our desks, fighting imaginary foes. The black and white versions are $40, but if you want the battle-damaged yellow or blue variants, you'll pay an extra $8.

And honestly? I think it might be worth it. After all, just take a look at this crouching dude, charging itself up in preparation for its next engagement:

Like the Delta35 above, you can buy an extra display stand/extension lead to mount it at desk height, but the Alpha65 features an extra USB Type-A port and a 65 W top whack. That's a fair amount of juice, making this a rather powerful little robot charging machine.

It's armed, ready, and set for battle. Don't let those cutesy glowing eyes fool you—this is a miniature weapon of war.

UGreen Uno

It's a fast charger with a face. If you need any more convincing this product is worth your attention, I really don't know what else to say. Oh, go on then—this little fella changes its facial expression depending on how charged your devices are. It's also got magnetic, removable feet that expose the plug pins below, so you can pose them at the front like it's sitting down and having a lovely rest. Ahhhh.

For my final trick, how about a fast charger with a facial expression? The UGreen Uno has a display on the front capable of communicating its displeasure at the low charge of your devices, before changing to a cheeky grin as it delivers 65 W of juice to your ailing peripherals.

It's got two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A, and it's pretty much the cutest thing you'll see this Prime Day. Oh, and it comes in a variety of colors, so you can grab it in lilac or blue and pink if you'd like even more personality in your charging device purchases.

I also kinda love how its charging band looks like it's wearing headphones. What are you listening to, little fella? Electronic music, I bet.

Our James has three of these in various capacities, pictured above, and likes them very much. Each has a very secure plug socket that makes for a solid connection, and comes with temperature protection to prevent overcharging.

The perfect housemates, then—like all of my picks above, I would wager. I'm now staring at all of the various chargers around my house and wishing they were all robots. What hast thou wrought, Prime Day? I'm about to spend a bunch of cash on chargers with faces, of all things.