Gear up for some co-op gaming cuddles this Valentine's Day with these top headset and controller deals
Nothing says 'I love you' more than forgiving your beloved for not chopping the tomatoes fast enough in Overcooked 2.
It's the 12th of February today, and you know what that means, right? Yep, just two days until it's Valentine's Day, and if you and your partner are both keen gamers, there's nothing nicer than snuggling down together for a spot of co-op action. In a game. Behave.
So, how about grabbing a nice controller for your beloved, or a new headset if they're far away on travels, and spending a relaxing hour or two in the delights of Overcooked 2? Hmm, maybe a tad too stressful. How about Escape from Tarkov? What do you mean, no?
The quick links to luuurrrvvveee
🎮 GameSir G7 Pro - $80 @ Amazon (save $20)
🎮 GameSir Nova Lite - $25 @ Amazon
🎧 Razer BlackShark V3 - $120 @ Amazon (save $30)
🎧 SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X - $83 @ Amazon (save $27)
Controller deals for a perfect Valentine's Day
Only slightly pricier than a standard Xbox controller, the GameSir G7 Pro feels and looks nearly identical, and comes with TMR sticks, tactile switches, and a charging dock to keep it topped up and looking pretty on a shelf.
Key specs: TMR joysticks | 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, Wired | Asymmetric | 272 g
The best two-player co-op PC games are at their most enjoyable when played on a controller, and that's especially true of Split Fiction (or the studio's precursor, It Takes Two). Naturally, if you're planning to woo your beloved this weekend with a spot of gaming, you'll want to make sure they have a really good controller to enjoy things with.
- Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.
Well, good news: the best one you can buy right now is on sale, with the GameSir G7 Pro coming in at just $80 at Amazon. Sure, that's more expensive than Microsoft's classic Xbox gamepad, but the G7 Pro is a much nicer affair. It has drift-free TMR (tunnel magnetoresistance) thumbsticks, Hall effect triggers, tactile buttons and switches, plus a handy charging dock that also houses the 2.4 GHz dongle.
Once you've gamed on one for a bit, you'll see just why we gave it a 92% score in our review. Plus, this 'golden' edition looks extra fancy, and much nicer than boring ol' black or white.
It's incredible to think you can spend so little and get a stick drift-resistant wireless controller that doesn't completely suck. Luckily for the GameSir Nova Lite, it does all of the above and manages to feel good and light in the hands, too.
Key specs: Wired / wireless (Bluetooth and 2.4 Ghz) | Asymmetric | 309 g
If the idea of spending $80 on a controller isn't something you want to entertain, then GameSir still has you covered with its Nova Lite controller. While it's not on sale, the fact that it's $25 at Amazon is pretty remarkable when you consider just how good it is.
Naturally, various corners have been cut to get it down to the price tag (e.g. the sturdiness of the plastics), but you really can't go wrong with picking one up. Oh, and if white isn't your thing (it can get kinda grubby-looking after a while), there are five other colors to choose from, and they're all the same price.
Just as with the G7 Pro, it's not hard to see why the Nova Lite is our top recommendation for the best budget controller right now.
Headset deals this Valentine's Day
This wireless gaming headset leaves little to be desired. Featuring titanium TriForce drivers, you're getting crisp sound at a very reasonable price. The honking great big volume knob makes it easier than ever to fine-tune your soundscape when things get hectic, too.
Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 12 - 28,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | Up to 70 hours battery life
The perfect romantic gaming session would have everyone all snuggled up on the couch, controllers akimbo, and speakers blaring/whispering away. But what if you can't game side-by-side, because your PCs aren't in the same room or even the same location? That's where a lovely headset comes in handy, and there's nothing nicer than Razer's BlackShark V3 right now, especially since it's discounted to $120 at Amazon.
It's the best gaming headset around, thanks to its perfect blend of price tag, stellar audio quality, and low weight. That last aspect is a major reason why the BlackShark V3 is so comfortable, too. Actually, never mind about just grabbing a set of these glorious cans for your significant other: treat yourself and revel in the aural bliss.
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X is a versatile headset for both in and out of gaming, offering crisp, expressive sound wherever your adventures take you. Best not to use the Bluetooth connection, though.
Key specs: 40 mm drivers | 20 - 22,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | Up to 40 hours battery life
Just as with controllers, you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a great headset. However, cheap wireless cans tend to be a bit rubbish, so while there are less expensive headsets than the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X, they're nowhere near as good.
Designed to be as versatile as possible, the Nova 3X is just at home banging out tunes on the bus as it is thundering through a gaming session. Mind you, it's not water-resistant in any way, so doing your Gene Kelly impression in a downpour isn't going to make someone's heart go a-fluttering.
Whether it's a gift or just for yourself, the Nova 3X will delight you with its audio quality, comfort, and battery life. It's a bit of a shame that the standard black color is the only one at this price, though you can still save a little bit of money if you choose the purple or blue options.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?