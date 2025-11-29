Around Cyber Monday, tons of time gets devoted to admittedly stellar but nevertheless very 'middle of the road' PC gaming products. Mice, monitors, and whatever else that should make most people happy. But not everyone, not always. Not the competitive FPS gamer, for instance. So I thought I'd rectify that by combing through all the best Cyber Monday deals and seeing just what different manufacturers and retailers have for the aspiring esports pro.
Some of these products are ones I use myself and can personally attest to, as someone who likes to dabble in the odd competitive FPS game such as Counter-Strike. What you want out of an esports setup, assuming you're playing shooters, is something that sacrifices everything necessary in the name of performance and responsiveness. That means light and comfy peripherals, snappy monitors, and headsets that isolate sound and don't need charging mid-match.
There might be better esports-oriented PC gaming gear than what I've highlighted here, if you're on an unlimited budget. But I've tried to put together a list that will have something to offer most gamers.
The collection
The details
This is the absolute best lightweight gaming mouse on the market right now. It's incredibly light at just 36 g, and somehow it's achieved this with nary a hole in sight. Apart from this, it's pretty barebones, but a good sensor and light weight is all that's needed for some seriously competitive FPS gameplay, and this mouse delivers on both fronts.
Key specs: 33K sensor | wireless | 36 g weight | 70-hr battery
That's quite a lot of cash for a keyboard, but it shows in not only the tech underneath the keys (like some impressive switches) but also build quality and extra quality-of-life features. If you're looking for a rapid trigger keyboard to cut fractions off your reaction time, and like the idea of an extra little screen to display in-game information, this is an excellent choice, especially with a tidy discount.
Key specs: OmniPoint 3.0 HyperMagnetic Switches | Wired | Rapid trigger
Ergonomic and responsive, this wired controller offers many of the same features as its wireless sibling but often goes for half the price. A wired connection reduces risk of interference and everything about it is designed for competitive gaming, even the shape and position of the shoulder buttons. Be warned though that the colourful interchangeable faceplates are sold separately and tend to go for between $25-$30.
Key specs: Asymmetric thumbsticks | Hall effect thumbsticks | 260 g
Don't expect much popping HDR or anything like that, but 300 Hz is mighty snappy, and for this price it's a steal. Just bear in mind this deal is currently backordered at Newegg. Still, high refresh rate 1080p gaming is ideal for competitive FPS gaming unless you have a monster rig that can manage very high frame rates at 1440p.
Key specs: 24-inch | 1920 x 1080 | 300 Hz | 0.5 ms GtG | IPS
I think I can convince you this is a headset well worth looking at with one bite of the cherry—300-hour battery life. Yep, that's not a typo. To this day, the longest-lasting gaming headset we've ever tested, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless isn't just a one-trick pony, as it also sounds great and is remarkably comfortable to boot. The mic is merely average, but otherwise, it's a superstar.
Key specs: 40 mm drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 300-hour battery life
