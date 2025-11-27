Around Black Friday, tons of time gets devoted to admittedly stellar but nevertheless very 'middle of the road' PC gaming products. Mice, monitors, and whatever else that should make most people happy. But not everyone, not always. Not the competitive FPS gamer, for instance. So I thought I'd rectify that by combing through all the best Black Friday deals and seeing just what different manufacturers and retailers have for the aspiring esports pro.

Some of these products are ones I use myself and can personally attest to, as someone who likes to dabble in the odd competitive FPS game such as Counter-Strike. What you want out of an esports setup, assuming you're playing shooters, is something that sacrifices everything necessary in the name of performance and responsiveness. That means light and comfy peripherals, snappy monitors, and headsets that isolate sound and don't need charging mid-match.

There might be better esports-oriented PC gaming gear than what I've highlighted here, if you're on an unlimited budget. But I've tried to put together a list that will have something to offer most gamers.

Save $20 Corsair Sabre V2 Pro | 36 g: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is the absolute best lightweight gaming mouse on the market right now. It's incredibly light at just 36 g, and somehow it's achieved this with nary a hole in sight. Apart from this, it's pretty barebones, but a good sensor and light weight is all that's needed for some seriously competitive FPS gameplay, and this mouse delivers on both fronts. Key specs: 33K sensor | wireless | 36 g weight | 70-hr battery

Save $12 SteelSeries QcK Performance | Speed: was $39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is a mouse pad, and there's little else to say about it other than that it's high-quality in every way and is better than any I've tried in the last 20 years of PC gaming. Non-slip, super glidey for the Smooth version and great control for (you guessed it) the Control version, with the Balanced offering a little of both. Key specs: 16.54 x 19.29 inches | Smooth or Balanced | Low-profile stitching | Neoprene base

Save $70 SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3: was $259.99 now $189.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ That's quite a lot of cash for a keyboard, but it shows in not only the tech underneath the keys (like some impressive switches) but also build quality and extra quality-of-life features. If you're looking for a rapid trigger keyboard to cut fractions off your reaction time, and like the idea of an extra little screen to display in-game information, this is an excellent choice, especially with a tidy discount. Key specs: OmniPoint 3.0 HyperMagnetic Switches | Wired | Rapid trigger

Save $17 Scuf Valor Pro | Wired: was $109.99 now $92.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Ergonomic and responsive, this wired controller offers many of the same features as its wireless sibling but often goes for half the price. A wired connection reduces risk of interference and everything about it is designed for competitive gaming, even the shape and position of the shoulder buttons. Be warned though that the colourful interchangeable faceplates are sold separately and tend to go for between $25-$30. Key specs: Asymmetric thumbsticks | Hall effect thumbsticks | 260 g

Save $40 MSI MAG 255XF | 300 Hz: was $169.99 now $129.99 at Newegg Read more Read less ▼ Don't expect colors that pop, here, and certainly don't expect much from HDR or anything like that, but 300 Hz is mighty snappy, and for this price it's a steal. High refresh rate 1080p gaming is ideal for competitive FPS gaming unless you have a monster rig that can manage very high frame rates at 1440p. Key specs: 24-inch | 1920 x 1080 | 300 Hz | 0.5 ms GtG | IPS