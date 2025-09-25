This 16 GB RTX 5060 Ti graphics card is a massive 21% under MSRP and you can save $50 on an RTX 5070, both at Walmart right now

It only seems like yesterday that graphics card prices were absolutely ludicrous, with most GeForce RTX 50-series models in short supply and all sporting price tags well over Nvidia's recommended level. However, over the past few months, supply has greatly improved, and along with gamers holding off for the inevitable Super refresh, most prices are back in the realms of reality.

They're still expensive, of course, but occasionally a genuine deal crops up and here are two such examples, courtesy of a GeForce sales bonanza at Walmart. Whichever one you pick, you'll be saving a fair chunk of money as they're both under MSRP.

PNY GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB: $379 at Walmart

MSI GeForce RTX 5070: $499 at Walmart

RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB

When the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB launched back in April, we were encouraged by how good it was, boasting a decent performance bump over the RTX 4060 Ti. However, we were less encouraged by the original prices and availability, which can both be described with a single word: awful.

Well, not any more, as stocks of all RTX 50-series are now bountiful, and prices have tumbled, too. This particular deal, though, feels like the first genuine bargain I've seen for an RTX 50 card since they first appeared—it's a whopping 21% under MSRP.

And it's not like it's slow or rubbish, which can sometimes be the case with bargain GPUs. This one is the real deal.

A buck shy of $380 for that kind of performance is good value, and it gets even better once you start to account for the full Blackwell feature set: DLSS 4, GDDR7 VRAM, and overclocking headroom. The 5060 Ti is great for 1080p gaming and copes well enough at 1440p, but what if you just want more oomph?

RTX 5070

Despite offering a lot more pop than the RTX 5060 Ti, the RTX 5070 has generally been treated as the forgotten sibling in the RTX 50 family. That's because its MSRP is quite high, and the initial prices at launch were well over $600. It's also down to the fact that it's not much of an upgrade compared to an RTX 4070 Super.

However, if you've got an older GPU (RTX 20 or 30-series, for example), you'll have nothing to complain about. As you can see from the above performance charts, the RTX 5070 can be significantly faster than the RTX 5060 Ti, depending on the game.

At $499, this deal is 32% more expensive than the lower-tier model, but that's roughly the same size as the performance gap between the two. In other words, you're not paying over the odds by choosing the RTX 5070 instead of the RTX 5060 Ti.

Should neither of these cards suit your budget or frame rate needs, then check out all the best GPU deals in the link below. We're not living in a golden graphics card era at the moment, but at least there's a graphics update for every budget.