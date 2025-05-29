If you're getting a blank screen on reboot with an RTX 50-series GPU, use this Nvidia firmware updater

If you've just bought an RTX 50-series card and are experiencing a blank screen upon system reboot, Nvidia has pushed out a GPU UEFI Firmware Update Tool that should fix the problem. And while the company only advertises it for RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti cards, it looks like it is reportedly compatible with other RTX 50-series GPUs. Though I would hold off updating unless you're having the blank screen problem.

Nvidia says: "To ensure compatibility with certain motherboards, an update to the NVIDIA GPU firmware may be required. Without the update, GeForce RTX 5060 series cards [5060 Ti and RTX 5060] in certain legacy motherboards could experience blank screens on reboot. This update should only be applied if blank screens are occurring on reboot."

Although Nvidia only speaks about the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti, an Nvidia support representative told one forum user that it should support all RTX 50-series cards and that it's "for all vendors". The Nvidia rep also says that "having it updated is better" than not updating. The forum user says they've used it on their RTX 5080 and have so far had no issues.

The Nvidia support agent explains that this firmware update shouldn't improve general stability, performance, or thermals, as it's only designed to resolve black screen issues caused by some motherboard compatibility issues. Obviously, to the extent that it resolves those issues stability will be improved (not having a black screen on reboot certainly seems like a big stability improvement), but that seems to be the only real benefit to this firmware update.

Given that, and despite the support agent saying it's "better" to have the firmware updated, I'd personally not bother installing it unless I was experiencing issues. Firmware updates are mucking around at the lowest level you can, really, unless you get out the screwdriver, and carry a risk if something were to go wrong. Given there seems to be no benefit for those not experiencing black screen issues I'd give it a pass unless it's required.

I must say it's also somehow not too surprising that it's the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti that Nvidia says is experiencing these issues—well, the former isn't surprising at least. Nvidia didn't even have the right drivers ready for us here at PC Gamer, nor for many other reviewers, until launch day. (That was a joy for our hardware commander Dave to deal with.)

Saying that, higher-end RTX 50-series GPUs haven't been immune from issues that are resolvable by driver update, either. And not just stability ones, but performance ones, too. Nvidia's recent driver update that gives some RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 laptop GPUs a performance boost springs to mind.

At the end of the day, it's up to each individual whether they decide to install the firmware update for that extra motherboard compatibility. If you're getting black screens on reboot with an RTX 5060 or RTX 5060 Ti—or a higher-end RTX 50-series card, for that matter, I suppose—I don't doubt the answer will be 'yes'.

To get it, go to Nvidia's relevant support page and hit the download link, then run through the app's update process.