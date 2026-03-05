Third time's hopefully the charm as Nvidia releases hotfix driver to tackle voltage issues and Resident Evil Requiem performance in one fel swoop

Gamers have been really enjoying Resident Evil Requiem—assuming they've been able to get the game running well. And unfortunately, Nvidia seems to have made that pretty difficult for at least some PC gamers, as there are reports that path tracing, in particular, has been causing a bit of a frame rate headache on recent drivers. Thankfully, it looks like Nvidia has now pushed out an official fix.

The fix in question comes in the form of hotfix driver 595.76, which, amongst other things, Nvidia says should lead to "improved path tracing performance in Resident Evil Requiem." The previous 'fix', at least according to some facing issues, was to simply roll back your driver, but it never feels great having to do that.

Nvidia does note that "the safest option is to wait for the next WHQL certified driver" because "these Hotfix drivers are beta, optional and provided as-is" and "are run through a much abbreviated QA process."

However, in my experience, hotfix drivers tend to be completely fine, and are worth installing if they're solving a problem specific to you—in this case, if you're getting poor performance in Resident Evil Requiem with path tracing enabled. Nvidia's warning is well worth keeping in mind, though, as there isn't the same guarantee as with a main driver release.

