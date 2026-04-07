If you're currently playing Crimson Desert on an AMD graphics card, you should hopefully find that the performance has improved with the latest patch. That's because the game now implements FSR SDK 2.2, which should offer better and more consistent upscaling and frame generation.

As shared on April 4, this is part of update 1.02.00, and Pearl Abyss notes that FSR frame generation has been improved in turn. FSR upscaling has also been improved across the board, including on Xbox and PlayStation.

This is not the only graphics improvement seen in the latest patch. Previously, GPU memory usage could increase too much when DLSS was configured, but this has been resolved in a patch, and excessive GPU load and shimmering, when FSR or DLSS is enabled, have also been said to be improved.

Pearl Abyss has also fixed problems with foliage not properly rendering in ray-traced reflections, when FSR or DLSS is enabled, and has fixed a flickering issue when DLAA or HDR is enabled. Finally, character faces were rendering incorrectly indoors when graphics were set to low, and this has now been fixed.

The latest patch notes also come with a handful of graphics fixes for PlayStation 5 and Xbox, and it claims to have "fixed several stability, performance optimisation, and crash issues across PC, console, and Mac."

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

One thing worth pointing out is that Crimson Desert does have some noticeable problems regarding Nvidia's DLSS Ray Reconstruction. Upscaling and frame generation improvements will make the game look better, but we've noticed some "boiling" effects in-game and ugly textures. That's all to say that the game will likely look and play better with better FSR support, but it doesn't seem to fix all of our problems with it yet.

Still, even if not all of our graphics-related problems have been fixed, Pearl Abyss has been diligent with its updates since launch, from performance fixes to tweaks to controls. Our Molly liked the game quite a bit in her review, and our Fraser argues the storytelling is not terrible, actually. I've been playing it on and off myself, but maybe I'll hold out just a little longer to play it at its best.