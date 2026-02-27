Nvidia releases then unreleases GeForce 595.59 drivers as reports of graphics card fan outages and clock speed issues pour in

Here's hoping it's fixed before the Marathon Server Slam ends.

If you thought you were being diligent by getting the latest Nvidia GeForce drivers in time for the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, you should probably move back to the last ones. Otherwise, you might start to find your rig acting a little strange.

That's according to Nvidia's latest blog post, announcing the rollback of Game Ready driver 595.59. Nvidia says it has 'removed the downloads temporarily while our team investigates', which suggests we will see it pop up again in the future.

Though less common, there are also a handful of complaints from users reporting their 50 series cards are locked to 0.95 volts on the GPU, which significantly impacts clock speeds and power levels. Finally, the feedback thread has seen reports of HDR being broken with the latest drivers.

Releasing and then promptly unreleasing drivers is rather unfortunate for Nvidia, but also for its community, especially when they're for the launch of a game and a beta that will only last a few days.

We don't yet know when we will see the eventual launch of 595.59, but it will need to be released soon if it wants to fit into the Marathon server slam.

This looks particularly bad when just earlier this month, it was shown that Nvidia has tripled its code output due to AI integration. We aren't given evidence as to whether this problem is human or machine-made, but it's still not a good look for Nvidia.

James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

