If you thought you were being diligent by getting the latest Nvidia GeForce drivers in time for the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, you should probably move back to the last ones. Otherwise, you might start to find your rig acting a little strange.

That's according to Nvidia's latest blog post, announcing the rollback of Game Ready driver 595.59. Nvidia says it has 'removed the downloads temporarily while our team investigates', which suggests we will see it pop up again in the future.

Driver update 595.59 is intended to optimise systems specifically for the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, plus the Marathon Server Slam open test. It also fixes bugs with The Ascent, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), and Quantum Break.

One of the biggest problems that popped up with this driver is users losing the ability to control their fans. One account says, "Does anyone else have an issue with their fans not spinning at all?" Another argues, "WTH Nvidia, only one fan is working are you trying to kill our GPUs???"

Naturally, the driver stopping some fans from working is a problem that can lead to overheating. This is especially worrisome as most people aren't going to be gazing lovingly into their PCs while gaming to check if the fans are running. Maybe only pondering how nice and quiet their GPU is being for a change...

For now, if you have the latest driver, the best thing to do is rollback to the drivers launched last month. You can do that fairly easily via the Nvidia App by clicking the three dots in the drivers tab.

Though less common, there are also a handful of complaints from users reporting their 50 series cards are locked to 0.95 volts on the GPU, which significantly impacts clock speeds and power levels. Finally, the feedback thread has seen reports of HDR being broken with the latest drivers.

Releasing and then promptly unreleasing drivers is rather unfortunate for Nvidia, but also for its community, especially when they're for the launch of a game and a beta that will only last a few days.

We don't yet know when we will see the eventual launch of 595.59, but it will need to be released soon if it wants to fit into the Marathon server slam.

This looks particularly bad when just earlier this month, it was shown that Nvidia has tripled its code output due to AI integration. We aren't given evidence as to whether this problem is human or machine-made, but it's still not a good look for Nvidia.