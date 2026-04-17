If you're still battling to get your Arc B-series graphics card to play nicely with Crimson Desert, Intel's new drivers might help a little
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By Nick Evanson published
Sadly, there's no progress yet for A-series GPUs.
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Sadly, there's no progress yet for A-series GPUs.