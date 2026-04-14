A fresh report from Charlie Demerjian's SemiAccurate pegged Nvidia to be negotiating to buy a "large PC oriented company". Though the GPU company has since denied it in later reporting by Bloomberg.

The paywalled report from SemiAccurate suggests that the purchase would "fundamentally change the computing landscape". The report from the respected outlet was enough to see a surge in share prices for a range of companies on April 13. While we can't be sure these are entirely based on the report, HP, Dell, Asus and Lenovo all saw similar rises that day—as much as 4%.

Though the markets have since cooled off.

Bloomberg received a denial of the claims in no uncertain terms later that same day: "The media report is false; Nvidia is not engaged in discussions to acquire any PC maker," a spokesperson for Nvidia told Bloomberg.

Dermerjian is well regarded for his reporting in the technology industry, and cites that the website is "dead serious" about the claims. He also cites a similar story when Elon Musk sought to purchase Intel, and suggests this since evolved into Intel's heavy involvement in Musk's Terafab project. The Terafab project is intended to boost fab output for AI chips in the future.

While it's hard to get a grasp on whether there's any suggestion of a future purchase by Nvidia here, the company has made it clear that it wants a larger slice of the pie in regards to both datacenter and client computing. With an Arm chip in hand—Nvidia had once tried to purchase Arm itself but was blocked by regulators—it is reportedly taking aim at client computing with the N1X chip. N1X looks to have a pretty powerful processor behind it, alongside a GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores—equivalent to an RTX 5070.

Nvidia has also invested in Intel. This partnership will see Intel working alongside the GPU maker on yet to be confirmed x86 collaboration and datacenter collaboration. So whether Nvidia wants to buy a PC manufacturer or not, and currently it looks to be more the latter than anything, it appears it will be working a lot closer with some of them in the near-future anyways.