AMD says it will be talking all things gaming and AI at Computex in May, and that could set the stage for the more affordable RX 9060 graphics cards

Where has the year gone? Seems like just yesterday the hardware team was all hands on deck for a fresh wave of Nvidia graphics cards that was not exactly the smoothest of sailing. Now we're already staring down this year's Computex, set to run between May 20 and 23 in Taipei, Taiwan, potentially setting the stage for a great big graphics card clash.

Appearing alongside the usual suspects, such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang giving a keynote just before the main event on May 19, AMD refuses to be overshadowed. AMD announced its own Computex press conference for May 21, at 11 am UTC+8 as both an in-person and streamed event.

Details about what will be discussed are expectedly thin. What we know so far is that Computing and Graphics Group Jack Huynh, plus guests, will take to the stage to discuss "how AMD is expanding its leadership across gaming, workstations, and AI PCs." As vague as that is, it could be a pretty exciting stageside chat as a little sleuthing from our Jacob suggests we'll also hear more about AMD's affordable RX 9060 cards.

Last we heard, the RX 9060 cards would arrive some time between April and June. With the slightly delayed launch of AMD's RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT cards, it makes sense that perhaps AMD's plans for the RX 9060 cards have also been pushed back. That means a more detailed announcement in May would still vaguely line up ahead of a potential, properly-summer release.

As a perpetually chilly Brit, that would mean I have to survive England's seemingly never-ending false-spring long enough to get into actual-spring, but let's set aside my temperature-based trials and tribulations. Besides unveiling a few more affordable graphics card options for the cost conscious, AMD could also turn heads with a deeper dive into its Ryzen Z2 APU pitched for future handheld gaming PCs.

At any rate, it's definitely not unexpected that AMD would mention gaming and AI in the same breath—for one, Nvidia made bank on AI in its last financial year, and for another, the company's DLSS 4 deployment has made a Nvidia turncoat of our Andy.

Perhaps AMD is looking to regain some ground in the not-too-distant future. How will they do that, exactly? Well, you'll have to watch a very particular space; be sure to tune into AMD's press conference livestream at 8 pm PT/11 pm ET on May 20.