Looks like a reference design AMD RX 9070 XT card has shown up in China, but let's not get carried away with thoughts of MBA cards just yet

News
By published

Looks like an engineering sample.

AMD Radeon RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards with artistic renders of reference design cards circled
(Image credit: AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is arguably the card to grab this generation (so far), assuming you can find it in stock. But AMD never released a reference 'MBA' (Made by AMD) design for purchase, so it's been down to AIB manufacturers to dish over that RDNA 4 compute. In fact, we all assumed an MBA design didn't even exist, thanks to the words "artistic render: not available for purchase" underneath AMD's GPU announcement post.

However, it looks like a Chinese forum-goer has actually got their hands on a reference RX 9070 XT. A post on Bilibili (via unikoshardware on X) shows a sctreen grab of what looks to be a Chiphell post displaying pictures of the reference design card all neatly packaged.

Well-known X user harukaze5719 also posted a picture of the card, which does indeed look like the same design as the "artistic render" AMD gave us, albeit in all black rather than silver and black. That "artistic render" design, by the way, is what we see in the image above which was also made by AMD (I've circled the cards in question—one presumably meant to be an RX 9070 and one presumably meant to be an RX 9070 XT).

The seeming MBA cards pictured by the Chinese forum-goer and on X are presumably prototypes as AMD has never mentioned the actual existence of any reference cards. Plus there's the whole black vs silver-and-black thing (which is admittedly only definitely the case for the latter X post, as we're not shown the front of the card in the Billibilli post).

Proper reference design graphics cards—ones that are made to be sold—are usually coveted for a couple of reasons: First, they have some ineffable air of officialness and rarity to them, and second, they always retail at MSRP.

So we're always sad when there's no reference version of a card, but it makes sense for AMD and Nvidia to keep costs down by delegating all production to AIBs, at least for some cards.

Artistic render of AMD Radeon RX 9070 or RX 9070 XT graphics card by AMD

(Image credit: AMD)

These cards, however, are likely engineering samples. Ones that apparently never made the grade to be produced en masse, or AMD decided against it during the initial testing. That's happened before, plenty of times, like when Nvidia made a prototype RTX 4090 Ti with a massive cooler that someone found in a bin.

Still, it's not too much of a loss, in my opinion, at least not compared to the lack of a Founders Edition of the RTX 5070 Ti, given Nvidia's FE designs look genuinely gorgeous. The "artistic render" MBA RX 9070 XT, on the other hand, not so much—not awful, but not spectacular, either. Just one man's opinion.

The real loss is the lack of another MSRP-priced card, and that's something the existence of any prototype card won't fix.

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Hardware Writer

Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years (result pending a patiently awaited viva exam) while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 RDNA 4 GPUs arranged in diagonal lines, taken from a CES 2025 presentation slide
If the AMD RX 9070 XT is as beefy as these leaked specs and benchmark makes out, low Nvidia 50-series stocks might not matter
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background
AMD's new RX 9070 GPUs sold out within 10 mins at launch, unless you were willing to pay ever more ludicrous prices
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background
I'm as excited as the next guy for AMD's 9070-series launch but the lack of reference cards has me worried about how real its MSRP will be
A plethora of RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT graphics cards at an angle on a dark gradient background
AMD has officially revealed its RDNA 4-based RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT GPUs and they look a lot like RDNA 3, only turbocharged
AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU
It looks like AMD's expecting the RX 9070 XT to rival the RTX 4070 Ti, which is fine if it ends up being the right price
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
AMD prices its new Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs at $549 and $599 and we're very excited
Latest in Graphics Cards
AMD Radeon RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards with artistic renders of reference design cards circled
Looks like a reference design AMD RX 9070 XT card has shown up in China, but let's not get carried away with thoughts of MBA cards just yet
XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT Quicksilver graphics card on a blue background with angel wings on either side
XFX is letting you add customisable 3D printed wings to its Quicksilver RX 9070-series graphics cards
Gigabyte G6X gaming laptop
More affordable sub-$1,000 RTX 50-series laptops likely coming in May as RTX 5060 and RTX 5050 models spotted online
Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 9070 XT on a red and orange background
Some Sapphire RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards have hard-to-spot foam inside that must be removed or it 'may result in a decrease in cooling capacity or product failure'
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Gigabyte seemingly mocks Asus' recent Q-release debacle with a video swapping out an RTX 5070 Ti 100 times
Cyberpunk upscaling
New modder tool makes it easier than ever to swap AMD's FSR 4 scaling for Nvidia's DLSS or Intel's XeSS and vice versa
Latest in News
AMD Radeon RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards with artistic renders of reference design cards circled
Looks like a reference design AMD RX 9070 XT card has shown up in China, but let's not get carried away with thoughts of MBA cards just yet
Concept art of WoW&#039;s upcoming player housing system, showing a warm homestead with a welcoming figure in shade.
WoW flexes its MMO player housing system in a new blog post, and it really might just beat FF14's dated furniture placement into the dirt
spectre divide
Spectre Divide and its studio are shutting down after just six months: 'The industry is in a tough spot right now'
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft backflips, says Assassin's Creed Shadows will support Steam Deck at launch, but I doubt I'll actually want to play it there
Henry from KCD2 wearing nice outfits
'Diversify your fashion endgame' with this Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mod that gives Henry fly new gambesons, pourpoints, and caftans
Masked Counter-Terrorist in helmet in forefront with sunglasses and beret-wearing CT in background touching headset
There's hope yet for Classic Offensive after its Steam rejection: The team behind the Counter-Strike 1.6 revival mod is in touch with Valve about its 'concerns'
More about graphics cards
Gigabyte G6X gaming laptop

More affordable sub-$1,000 RTX 50-series laptops likely coming in May as RTX 5060 and RTX 5050 models spotted online
XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT Quicksilver graphics card on a blue background with angel wings on either side

XFX is letting you add customisable 3D printed wings to its Quicksilver RX 9070-series graphics cards
Concept art of WoW&#039;s upcoming player housing system, showing a warm homestead with a welcoming figure in shade.

WoW flexes its MMO player housing system in a new blog post, and it really might just beat FF14's dated furniture placement into the dirt
See more latest
Most Popular
Concept art of WoW&#039;s upcoming player housing system, showing a warm homestead with a welcoming figure in shade.
WoW flexes its MMO player housing system in a new blog post, and it really might just beat FF14's dated furniture placement into the dirt
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 13
spectre divide
Spectre Divide and its studio are shutting down after just six months: 'The industry is in a tough spot right now'
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft backflips, says Assassin's Creed Shadows will support Steam Deck at launch, but I doubt I'll actually want to play it there
Henry from KCD2 wearing nice outfits
'Diversify your fashion endgame' with this Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mod that gives Henry fly new gambesons, pourpoints, and caftans
Masked Counter-Terrorist in helmet in forefront with sunglasses and beret-wearing CT in background touching headset
There's hope yet for Classic Offensive after its Steam rejection: The team behind the Counter-Strike 1.6 revival mod is in touch with Valve about its 'concerns'
Recently appointed Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.
Here comes Intel's new CEO: a semiconductor veteran that won the same prestigious award as Jensen Huang and Lisa Su
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 15: Protestors attend the SAG-AFTRA Video Game Strike Picket on August 15, 2024 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Lila Seeley/Getty Images)
8 months into their strike, videogame voice actors say the industry's latest proposal is 'filled with alarming loopholes that will leave our members vulnerable to AI abuse'
Orithopter shooting down another in Dune
Dune: Awakening confirms air-to-air combat in ornithopters
live action Jimbo the Jester from Balatro holding a playing card and addressing the camera
LocalThunk forbids AI-generated art on the Balatro subreddit: 'I think it does real harm to artists of all kinds'