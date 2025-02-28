AMD confirms more affordable RX 9060 graphics cards will arrive in 'the second quarter of this year'

We may have only just heard all the details about AMD's forthcoming RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards, but I'm looking to the future for the next release. Thankfully, the red team has some news on what to expect, and when. The company confirmed multiple "RX 9060 products" will arrive in the second quarter of this year, which could be anytime between April – June.

A later timeframe does appear more likely right now, considering the delayed launch of the RX 9070-series, but we'll have to wait and see.

The RX 9060-series should be made up of more affordable graphics cards than their RX 9070-series compatriots. Considering the RX 7600 XT was priced at $329 at launch, and the RX 7600 at $269, we should expect prices for the newer models to be in this same sort of ballpark.

I'd love to see a 16 GB RX 9060 XT for $329, as proper competition to Intel's 12 GB Arc B580. Then, if AMD intends to sandwich Intel entirely, an affordable addition below the $280 Arc card in the RX 9060. Though this does require RDNA 4 to be a performant architecture once limited for compute units and on a stricter power budget—it should be though, AMD's not struggled massively with that in the past thanks to its know-how designing iGPUs for APUs.

Generally, I'm just pleased to hear something about budget graphics cards, or presumably budget graphics cards.

Nvidia has said nought on cheaper alternatives to its current RTX 50-series line-up, the cheapest of which so far announced is the forthcoming RTX 5070 at $549. Though those released in the series to date have been shooting way above MSRP for the past month, and Nvidia hasn't been known for tremendous value in the budget arena with the RTX 40-series, either.

Intel has, of course, the B580, which is a commendable launch for a card under $300 (in theory, it is also in high demand), but AMD has been holding out on us.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, if all these GPU launches feel out of reach for you and your bank account, stay tuned for what's coming next from AMD.