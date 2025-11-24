If you're shopping around for a mid-range graphics card, you will likely have to choose between these two: RTX 5070 or RX 9070. Nvidia or AMD. Green or red. Blackwell or RDNA 4. Well, this deal makes that decision a little easier, as it lops a chunk of cash off the MSRP for the latter.

You can grab the ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 16 GB over at Newegg for $530 right now. If you ignore the slightly absurd pre-discount price as listed by Newegg and take the RX 9070's MSRP of $550 instead, that's a decent saving of $20 to spend elsewhere on a PC build.

We had thought the RX 9070 to be priced too closely to its bigger sibling, the RX 9070 XT, at launch. When they're only $50 or so apart, you might as well save up for the more performant model. However, with the RX 9070 XT sticking to $600 or thereabouts today, the $70 discount on the RX 9070 at this sale price is far more appealing.

For your not inconsiderate amount of cash, you get a card that runs fairly comfortably ahead of the RTX 5070 in most games. There are times when the divide is only small, and others when it's very big, but generally, it's ahead.

That's surprisingly even true when you turn on ray tracing, which used to have such an adverse effect on AMD cards that they'd practically fall over. RDNA 4 does still take a hit with RT enabled, more so than other architectures more tailored for ray tracing, but it's hardly a dealbreaker anymore.

With 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, the RX 9070 is pretty well prepared for higher resolution gaming. Gaming at 4K isn't entirely off the cards, especially with a little help from AMD's upscaling tech, FSR.

The model on offer is an ASRock Challenger. It's a triple-fan design with a beefy cooler, and it only requires two 8-pin power connectors, rather than the three we've seen on some XT cards.

So, if you really care about VRAM and having plenty of it, this RX 9070 might be your sorta Black Friday deal. If not, we have found plenty more Black Friday graphics card deals.