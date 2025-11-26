The best PC peripheral deals this Black Friday

With my personal penchant for purple, I can understand the appeal of an all white setup, even if I'm not really a fan of all the cleaning it no doubt takes to maintain. Alas, all too often such bright colourways aren't part of the very best deals—until they are.

If you're desperate to get your hands on some reasonably priced peripherals in white, I've just found a keyboard and a mouse deal that total to the far from princely sum of $65.

The squeaker is the Glorious Gaming Model O Eternal wired gaming mouse going for a little over $34, and the keeb in question is the GK Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 which is now only $30.

Save $8.60 Gamakay x NaughShark NS68: was $42.99 now $34.39 at Amazon An 8 KHz polling rate, Hall effect switches, and rapid trigger. To think you can get all of this in a pretty striking white colourway for less than $40 makes the geeky hardware kid in me very happy. Sure, the Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 is noticeably a cheaper keyboard in feel, but those internals truly are phenomenal. Key specs: Wired | 8 KHz | Hall effect

Both devices are wired, I'm afraid, though you're unlikely to find quite as good a deal on wireless bits of kit. Besides, a wired connection isn't all bad for gaming either, offering low-latency inputs and effectively banishing battery anxiety for good.

Besides all of that, these two peripherals don't just have that and the low-low price point going for them. For a start, the GK Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 is our top pick for the best budget gaming keyboard you can spend your pennies on. This is because, even with such a ludicrously low price tag, you're still getting RGB lighting, Rapid Trigger, and even an 8,000 Hz polling rate. Ridiculous!

(Image credit: Future)

As you might already suspect then, the build quality of this keeb may leave something to be desired depending on your personal preferences.

Reece writes in his Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 review, "Is it a piece of plastic fantastic? Well, I've not really got any cause for concern over its build quality, being a slab of plastic with no real flex or bending at the corners. For such a cheap keyboard, it's verging on impressive. Yes, at just 762 grams, it is light, and that is the kind of lightness you attribute to a cheap product, but the NS68 doesn't feel too cheap."

Save 25% ($10) Glorious Gaming Model O Eternal: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon You aren't packing an incredibly high DPI or polling rate into this mouse, but you are getting strong performance for the price, as well as a lightweight, comfortable build. Cheap and cheerful is the aim here, and it knocks it out of the park for just $30. Key specs: 12,000 DPI | 300 IPS | 1,000 Hz | 55 g Price check: Best Buy $29.99

The Glorious Gaming Model O Eternal mouse is another affordable superstar, wearing the crown as our top pick for the best budget wired gaming mouse.

As you can probably guess from all of the holes in its honeycomb shell, it's a lightweight mouse weighing only 50 g. But within that featherweight package, you're still getting the PixArt 3311 sensor and 12,000 DPI, plus a 1,000 Hz polling rate. Even better, if you're still a bit nervy about picking up such a low-cost mouse, it comes with a 2-year warranty as well.

It's not always true of PC hardware, but both of these bits of kits are both cheap and cheerful.