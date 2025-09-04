Unless my eyes have been cheated by some spell, this is the cheapest RTX 5090 gaming PC with a 9800X3D I can find right now

Save $1,500 ABS Eurus Ruby: was $5,499.99 now $3,999.99 at Newegg Yes, it's a $4,000 gaming PC, but you'll struggle to find an RTX 5090 gaming rig for less than this, with the same CPU, RAM, and SSD configuration. Big on price, massive on gaming performance. Key specs: RTX 5090 | Ryzen 7 9800X3D | 32 GB DDR5-6400 | 2 TB SSD ABS Eurus Ruby price check: Best Buy $4,299.99 Read more ▼

It should come as no surprise that the most powerful gaming PC hardware, when stuffed together inside a prebuild, is going to fetch the most powerful of price tags. In this instance, it's a cent under four thousand dollars. That's a lot of moolah, no matter how you look at it. But believe it or not, it's also the lowest price for an RTX 5090 gaming rig, with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, at the moment. All thanks to the fact that it's currently sporting a rather nice $1,500 discount over at Newegg.

There's not much that can be said about the GeForce RTX 5090 that PC gamers won't already be aware of. It's home to the most powerful gaming GPU you buy (if one ignores Nvidia's wildly expensive RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Edition). It'll make mincemeat out of any game you throw at it. I know this for a fact because I've been gaming repeatedly with one in my main test rig.

The same is true of AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The Ryzen 9 9950X3D is marginally faster in certain games, but the former is happy to crunch through any game you like. Intel's current flagship processor, the Core Ultra 9 285K, doesn't come anywhere near it.

Naturally, you'd expect such top-end components to be paired with suitably potent RAM and storage. For the most part, that's what you're getting here: 32 GB of DDR5-6400 and a 2 TB SSD. I'd personally want more than that, in both areas, for $4,000 but that's the going rate at the moment.

For example, Dell's Alienware Area 51 desktop with an RTX 5090 also just gets 32 GB of RAM and 2 TB of storage, and that costs $4,700. At least with this ABS rig, the motherboard has a total of five M.2 slots, so you'll be able to load up on lots of fast SSDs if you want to.

To be honest, my only major criticism of this ABS Eurus Ruby is the looks. I'm sure the PC case it's all housed in is perfectly serviceable, with good flow and plenty of room for expansion, but it just looks like every other PC box out there. If I'm spending four thousand smackeroonies on a new gaming rig, I'd want it to look like a $4k monster.

I am, of course, ignoring the glaring issue with all such mega-bucks prebuilds, and it's the fact that you could buy all the parts separately yourself, have lots of fun building a new rig, and save yourself a whole bundle of cash at the same time. However, I know that lots of PC gamers just aren't interested in that aspect of owning a PC, and if that's you—or you just want the most powerful gaming PC right now, delivered to your doorstep—then this ABS Eurus Ruby will be right up your street.