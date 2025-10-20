This RX 9070 gaming PC is under $1,000 at Newegg and that's so cheap that I'm genuinely not sure if someone entered the wrong price

Save $801.24 Skytech Shadow | RX 9070: was $1,799.99 now $998.75 at Newegg A gaming PC with an RX 9070 in is an absolutely amazing deal at this price. That's a graphics card that holds its own against Nvidia's mid-range RTX 5070, and it has 16 GB of VRAM to boot. You're only getting 16 GB of memory, which you might want to upgrade before too long, and ditto the storage, but you're getting something approaching high-end performance for under $1,000 here, which is fantastic. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RX 9070 | 16 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD

So, uhhhhh, yeah, I'm as shocked by this as anyone. As in, shocked enough that I wonder whether this is a pricing error. But hey, if it's listed, it's listed: just $999 at Newegg for an RX 9070 gaming PC. That's at least a couple hundred dollars cheaper than what we usually see even very good RX 9070 gaming PC deals going for.

And there are two bonuses to this: one, it comes with a 180 Hz curved gaming monitor that's worth $210, and two, it's not a clobbered old rig spliced together with a random CPU you never knew existed. You're getting a solid—though decidedly budget—processor with the Intel Core i4 14400F. In fact, this was our favorite budget CPU for gaming until the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X pipped it earlier this year.

That curved screen doesn't seem too shabby either—certainly not for a nice round price tag of zero, zilch. It's definitely not for competitive gaming, thanks to a 3.7 ms response time on the VA panel, but for casual gaming, it should be great for 1440p gaming.

And 1440p gaming shouldn't be a struggle for the AMD Radeon RX 9070 at the heart of this build. It can easily manage 60+ fps at max settings in most modern games at 1440p—more like 100 fps in many of them. And it's even capable of some 4K gaming as long as you don't mind lowering your settings a little in the most demanding titles.

The main thing we didn't like about this graphics card at launch is how closely it was priced to its more powerful RX 9070 XT sibling. But in a build this cheap, that argument's completely nullified.

There are, of course, some sacrifices to hit this price tag. Namely, just 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, and I'm not sure whether that's a single stick or two—if it's just the one stick, you'll definitely want to upgrade to a dual kit before long. Perhaps this fast Corsair Vengeance DDR5 kit that's currently on sale for $124 at Amazon.

You're also only getting an air cooler on the CPU, and I would suspect it might struggle to keep the chip cool at full load. Gaming workloads shouldn't have it running at 100%, but you might want to upgrade to decent AIO cooling if you want to undertake some more CPU-intensive tasks.

For this outrageously low price, though, I think these sacrifices are more than worth it. The $1,000 mark is about what you pay for many RTX 5060 or RX 9060 XT gaming PCs, and the RX 9070 is significantly more powerful than these. If I needed a new rig for a budget price right now, I'd be snapping this one up.