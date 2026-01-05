Save $500 iBuyPower Element Gaming Desktop | RTX 5070: was $1,799.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy I'm not sure how long this deal will last, but it's got some serious pre-memory shortage vibes to it. $1,300 for an RTX 5070 gaming rig would have been fantastic even before the RAM crisis, but it's doubly so now. Especially considering you're getting 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and 2 TB of storage. I'm not quite sure how iBuyPower is making a profit on this one. Key specs: Core Ultra 7 265F | RTX 5070 | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 2 TB SSD

Happy new year, everyone, and by 'happy' I of course mean 'tentative'. Y'know, given the still worsening memory shortage and resultant skyrocketing component prices. All that cheery stuff. You'd be forgiven for not knowing the market was in such a dire condition judging by the price tag on this gaming PC I spotted earlier today, though. An RTX 5070 gaming PC for $1,300 at Best Buy is no joke.

Yes, we have seen an RTX 5070 rig or two going for cheaper than this over the last few months, but not since things started to take a turn for the worse in the memory market. And it's not a glass cannon, either; 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and 2 TB of storage is great for this price.

To emphasise the point a little, it seems we are in a different market than even two months ago, right now. I did a broad sweep of some of the best cheap gaming PC deals from different retailers this morning, and many RTX 5060 Ti gaming PCs are going for more than this right now. That's not great, but it's the world an AI-induced shortage is leaving us in.

The 32 GB of memory, in particular, is a veritable goldmine given RAM prices, and that more than makes up for the admittedly slightly underwhelming Intel Core Ultra 7 265F. Most similar kits are north of $300 on Amazon right now, and those prices are still climbing with no sign of stopping.

Turning to actual performance, though, I'd probably call this gaming PC a veritable archetype of 'midrange' builds. It's just very solidly in the centre. It's capable of great performance at 1080p and 1440p in most games on high or max settings, but it's not quite capable of pushing up to 4K in many modern titles, or nailing high frame rates in more demanding modern titles at 1440p, even with upscaling enabled.

Of course, that changes somewhat if you're willing to enable Multi Frame Gen, but if you're starting from a low frame rate, enabling it will generate some pretty bad latency in addition to those frames.

For the vast majority of games, though, an RTX 5070 gaming PC like this with a Core Ultra 7 265F is more than enough for gaming at 1080p and 1440p. Especially if you're willing to tinker with your settings a little. For $1,300 it's well worth it in the current market, I reckon.