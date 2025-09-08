It's not every day I can recommend such a decent high-end gaming PC for well under $2,000 like this RTX 5070 Ti iBuyPower Y40 Pro

Save $550 iBuyPower Y40 Pro | RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,449.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy The RTX 5070 Ti at the heart of this build is one of the best of this generation, primarily because it offers genuine high-end gaming performance with the benefits of DLSS. 1440p and Ultra settings is a breeze with frame gen, and you can even do some 4K at max, too. Combine that with the X3D chip you're getting—our favorite of the previous generation—and you have a truly great high-end build. Key specs: Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD Read more ▼

I've highlighted the iBuyPower Y40 Pro before, though that was for a rig with a previous-generation graphics card. It's an easy rig to recommend when the price is right because, as our Jacob Ridley discovered for his review of the Valorant version, iBuyPower knows how to make a very respectable PC: good cable management, vertical GPU mount, great chassis, the works.

Here, though, we've got the same lovely bones fleshed out with some meatier silicon. That's not just true of the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti, either; it's also true of the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

The X3D chip might be a generation old, but it was the absolute best CPU for gaming at the time, and it's not far behind now. Frankly, an X3D chip like this will be better than any non-X3D one, if gaming's your primary concern.

Paired with the RTX 5070 Ti, one of the best graphics cards of this generation, this gaming PC should be more than enough for most gamers. We call this card the "best midrange" graphics card because there are a couple of more powerful but much more expensive options, but truth be told the RTX 5070 Ti is somewhat of a high-end card itself, especially with frame gen enabled: 1440p resolution and Ultra settings should be no sweat.

The rest of the circuitry inside the Y40 Pro here is more than adequate for some high-end gaming. 2 TB of storage is ideal, given the seemingly ever-increasing installation sizes of new games, and 32 GB of DDR5 RAM is now pretty much a standard for gaming, with 16 GB being the reserve only of budget builds and 64 GB being for those who might want to dabble in heavier productivity workloads.

That RAM is only rated to 5,200 MT/s though, mind, so if you want to make the most of that 7800X3D you might consider upgrading to a 6,000+ MT/s kit in the future.

As it comes, though, this is a very solid high-end build for a decent chunk under $2,000. It's exactly the kind of build I'd be looking towards in this price bracket, if I were in the market for a new rig.