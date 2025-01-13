Even with a new generation of GPUs on the way this all-AMD Ryzen/Radeon 7900-series gaming PC is a great discounted machine

iBuyPower Y40 | Ryzen 9 7900X | Radeon RX 7900 XT | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $1,899.99 $1,649 at Walmart (save $250.99)

This iBuyPower build is an all-AMD powerhouse that isn't slack in a single department. The 7900 XT isn't quite as powerful as an RTX 4080 Super, but it has heaps of VRAM and is great for 1440p gaming. Throw in the Ryzen 9 CPU, 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and 2 TB of storage, and you have a fantastic build here for less than $1,700.

If you're an AMD fan-person, this iBuyPower gaming PC might be right up your alley, however you feel about the imminent new generation of graphics cards. The iBuyPower Y40 has been a favorite of ours over the past few months, frequently offering up stellar prices for some serious gaming horsepower (a moment of silence for the $999 RTX 4070 build that popped up briefly in December before selling out). The latest Y40 discount to catch my eye, though, is this all-AMD one for just $1,649 at Walmart.

Why did it catch my eye? Well, apart from the fact that any build sporting an AMD GPU catches it, there's the fact that its so well-rounded in specs and that these components are packaged in a Y40 build that we rate quite highly.

You can check our Jacob Ridley's iBuyPower RDY Y40 Valorant VCTA R003 review to see the nitty gritty of the sort of system iBuyPower can build around the chassis, but essentially the Y40 is a very pleasantly crafted bit of kit. Decent cooling, good cable management, solid parts, a nice chassis, and all for a reasonable price. The version I'm highlighting here has different specs, of course, but the core build quality should remain.

But let's get down to brass tacks, and that's the specs themselves. At the centre of this build are the dual 7900 hand-cannons, the 12-core AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and 20 GB Radeon RX 7900 XT. (Yes, that's 20 GB on the GPU—none of Nvidia's stinginess, here.)

This combo, despite the CPU being a little older and the GPU being just weeks away from being outshined by a whole new generation, is more than enough for basic productivity tasks, and of course gaming. And regarding the latter, the RX 7900 XT is ideal for high refresh rate 1440p gaming or 4K gaming in all but the most demanding titles. Sure, it's not quite at the level of the RX 7900 XTX or RTX 4080 Super, but you're not paying RTX 4080 Super prices, here.

And for the price tag, you're also getting a pretty solid all-round system: 32 GB of DDR5 RAM—fast DDR5 RAM, at that—and 2 TB of storage. (Hopefully system builders are starting to get the message that game installs can be big, these days.)

Plus, vertical GPU mounts just look lovely, don't they? If you're proud of your all-AMD build, why not show it off?

This build should serve as a good platform to upgrade from in future, too. 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM and a Ryzen 9 7900X should get you by even through to the RTX 60-series generation of GPUs (and whatever AMD decides to call its post-9070 generation), so if you decide to upgrade your graphics card down the line, you should be in good stead. And if you wanted more on the CPU front, the AM5 socket will let you slap in a newer X3D chip, too.

All in all, this all-AMD build is a pretty good for this $250 saving, I'd say.