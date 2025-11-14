Despite memory prices going through the roof lately, you can still bag an RTX 5060 gaming PC with 32 GB of RAM for less than $800

Let's say for the sake of argument that either your gaming laptop has packed up, or you just fancy upgrading your elderly rig—what are your choices? Well, Valve's just announced Steam Machine is certainly enticing, but as that's not out until Spring 2026 and we can only speculate about its eventual price tag, I'm going to have to rule out that PC-for-the-TV.

Instead, let's look at three prebuilt options from ABS Gaming, two of which offer current gen graphical performance for under $800. Though PC gaming is an expensive hobby, you don't necessarily need to splurge $1,000 or more for your first or even a replacement gaming PC—though cresting over that pricing horizon certainly does also give you more options to play with.

Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.

Anyway, let's try to keep the dollars in your wallet to begin with and first take a look at the ABS Cyclone Aqua. First up, I'm going to dive into the model packing the Intel Arc B580 as its GPU component. Mainly because, while it's not technically quite as powerful as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 card, it does offer more VRAM. Coupled with a Core i5 13400F CPU, you can pick up this Intel build for only $730 from Newegg.

ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming PC | Intel Arc B580 GPU | Intel Core i5-13400F CPU - $729.99 @ Newegg (save $70)

ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming PC | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU | Intel Core i5-14400F CPU - $799.99 @ Newegg (save $300)

ABS Eurus Ruby Gaming PC | Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU | AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU - $3,999.99 @ Newegg (save $1,600)

Save $70 ABS Cyclone Aqua | Arc B580: was $799.99 now $729.99 at Newegg This build is for those who don't mind throwing at least a little caution to the wind by opting for the GPU underdog, Intel. Why would you do that? Well, apart from doing us all a service in helping bolster competition, you're also getting some raw raster horsepower for a very good price. It's not quite as powerful as the RTX 5060 overall, but it has more VRAM, and with this build you're getting a very reasonable CPU and 32 GB of RAM. Just beware that Intel GPUs aren't quite as well-supported by as many games as Nvidia and AMD ones. <p><strong>Key specs: Core i5 13400F | Arc B580 | 32 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD Key specs: Core i5 13400F | Arc B580 | 32 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD

Now, there are drawbacks to going with Intel for your GPU component, namely that not all games will play well with it; generally speaking, graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD are much more widely supported. But, as this build also comes with 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM and a 1 TB SSD, it's not a bad package for the money.

Save $300 ABS Cyclone Aqua | RTX 5060: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Newegg This gaming PC lets you enter the current GPU generation for well under $1,000, and you're getting a pretty nice all-round package for this budget price. Sure, you're only getting DDR4 RAM and 1 TB of storage, but these things are common at the sub-$1,000 price point. DDR4 should serve you fine with this budget build, and storage can be upgraded easily. It's a great way to get started PC gaming with a friendly price tag. Use code GTE857 for the full discount. <p><strong>Key specs: <strong>Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 | 32 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 | 32 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD

However, if you really can't tolerate the notion of an Intel GPU, the ABS Cyclone Aqua also comes in a slightly pricier, more powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 flavour for only $800 from Newegg. You're also getting the slightly swisher Intel Core i5-14400F CPU, but otherwise, you're still getting 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage for a very reasonable price. With memory pricing being decidedly spikey at present, that's a generous amount of RAM for the price.

Save $1,600 ABS Eurus Ruby | RTX 5090: was $5,599.99 now $3,999.99 at Newegg Yes, it's an expensive gaming PC, but you'll struggle to find an RTX 5090 gaming rig for much less than this, let alone with the same CPU, RAM, and SSD configuration—especially that X3D chip. Big on price, massive on gaming performance. <p><strong>Key specs: <strong>RTX 5090 | Ryzen 7 9800X3D | 32 GB DDR5-6400 | 2 TB SSD Key specs: RTX 5090 | Ryzen 7 9800X3D | 32 GB DDR5-6400 | 2 TB SSD

But what if your budget is simply unreasonable? What if you crave an ABS build that really pushes the boat out? Well, I've got a 'deal' for you too, don't worry. Enter the ABS Eurus Ruby, a build offering both the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU plus the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D for the still eye-watering, yet still somehow discounted price of $4,000 from Newegg.

Mark my words, the ABS Eurus Ruby can chew through most of what you throw at it—and play games on some of the shiniest settings to boot. Joking aside, you're unlikely to find a prebuilt RTX 5090 machine for much less, especially as the price of this particular GPU all on its own has shot right back up recently. Add to that you're also getting 32 GB of DDR5 RAM plus 2 TB of SSD storage and if your budget can stretch this far, then it's definitely worth considering. Everyone else, including myself, is much less likely to see ruby red than an envious green.