25 gifts around $25 for the PC gamers in your life

The season of gift chaos is upon us, with the holidays reminding us to show some appreciation for the people we care about by searching the endless aisles of digital commerce. While the days of roaming the mall to try to find the perfect gift are over for most of us, finding a good present still isn’t easy. For every good idea there are a hundred awful ones, from the yearly flood of boring cookbooks of questionably edible recipes tenuously linked with video games to the awful generic "gaming" shirts . It’s not enough to just be clever with picking your presents, though, because apparently gifts aren’t free.

In a more fun world, we’d all be able to sling new graphics cards and $500 Lego Rivendell sets at our friends, but instead we are shackled to more reasonable choices (note: if you live in the more fun world, I want to be friends, hit me up). So for those of us who need to obey a budget, I’ve got a list together of far more reasonable gifts for the PC gamers in our lives—with one or two entries that bend the budget a bit. There’s plenty of whimsy in between the practical suggestions, so choose your gift weaponry carefully and together we can make it through another season of holiday combat.