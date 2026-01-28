Ultrawide, curved and a whopping 45 inches: This huge 1440p monitor has dropped to its lowest ever price
That's over $200 off.
Huge, wide, and with a solid resolution, this Innocn choice is a solid pick now that it's just over $200 off. Just make sure you actually have the desk space for it, and a desire for ultrawide gaming.
Key specs: 45-inch | 5120 x 1440 | 32:9 | 120 Hz | 1500R | 1 ms
If you've been looking for an excuse to upgrade to an ultrawide monitor, but don't want to put up with the relatively puny sizes of the average unit, I've spotted a deal for you.
Over at Amazon, you can get the Innocn 45C1R for $494, a saving of $206. This is matching the best ever price we've seen on it, and you aren't finding other deals offering as many ultrawide inches for a better value.
A 45-inch monitor is so large you'd be forgiven for thinking it's a TV. However, the benefit of a monitor is that you get higher refresh rates, response times, and often custom PC software.
In the case of this Innocn deal, those 45 inches are 1440p, in a 32:9 ratio, with a response time of 1 ms and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Even leaving the ultrawide element out, that's a solid panel for gaming right now.
If you have yet to have the opportunity to test out an ultrawide monitor, they are praised for giving a broader perspective on games, which can make the likes of first-person shooters feel more engrossing. Another benefit is that strategy games can offer more information at a time.
Ultrawide does have its downsides, of course. It's not always supported in games, especially older ones, which means the game will force an annoying black box around your screen. However, you can get around that downside with the likes of Flawless Widescreen. Flawless Widescreen isn't always perfect, but it's a solid workaround when you need it.
The 1500R curve is certainly noticeable, though not as sharp as 1000R. This means your partner/friend/colleague/enemy can still backseat game, and you get the immersion a curve adds.
In my summation, the biggest consideration you have to make before buying this monitor is determining if the size and the format intrigue you. It's certainly a great price for what you're getting, but you can get a standard OLED gaming monitor for as low as $380, and a budget 4K gaming monitor for $180. If you think you will actually use 45 inches of screen real estate and ultrawide, this is the best bang for your buck you will find out there right now.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
