Uberwide 49-inch OLED gaming monitors used to be $2,000, now you can get one for $729 and it might just be the best Prime Day monitor deal around

MSI MPG 491CQP | QD-OLED | 49-inch | Curved | 5120 x 1440 | 144 Hz | $1,099.99 $729.99 at Amazon (save $370)

A 49-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor may be too much for some, but if you're the type of person to like all those adjectives, this MSI screen at $250 off is a great deal. You just need to make sure you actually have the desk space for it. Price check: Newegg $729.99

Almost exactly two years ago, I reviewed the first 49-inch 32:9 aspect uberwide OLED gaming monitor, the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED. I gave it 90% and described it as "stupendous". The only problem was the price. It was $2,000. Ouch.

Well, now you can get largely the same screen for a mere $729. OK, that's still a chunk of change. But it's also a massive price drop in a relatively short period of time and puts this class of display into a much more real-world price bracket.

Obviously a monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio isn't going to be perfect for all types of gaming. If you're mainly into esports, forget it. This screen is going to be overkill and, in any case, you can get much higher refresh for less money.

For everything else? Consider me sold. Okay, this more affordable model "only" hits 144 Hz. But that's enough for very smooth and responsive gaming. And let me assure you, once you've experienced an OLED panel on this scale, even going back to something like a 32-inch 16:9 screen feels like an imposition.

Gaming, as you'd expect, is incredibly immersive, with your whole field of view filled and the OLED panel delivering incredible HDR pop. But this screen is also awesome for multitasking.

You can comfortably fit four application windows, side-by-side. Again, once you're used to that, making do with at best two windows on a 32-inch or 27-inch monitor feels like a massive downgrade.

The one caveat to all this is that the pixel density is mediocre. That helps keep the GPU load down in games. But if you're really picky about font rendering precision, you're not going to love this panel. One day, there will be a high-density option. But it will cost megabucks. For now, I'm finding it very hard to think of reasons why this isn't the best all-round gaming monitor deal right now.